CTSI Acquires DavEd Fire Systems

CHANTILLY, Va., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corbett Technology Solutions, Inc. ("CTSI"), a portfolio company of Wind Point Partners ("Wind Point"), announced today the acquisition of DavEd Fire Systems, Inc., ("DavEd" or the "Company"), a provider of fire alarm and security system design, integration, maintenance, and managed services.

Founded in 1982, DavEd offers state of the art, reliable, and innovative fire alarm and security systems throughout the New York and New Jersey metropolitan areas. The Company partners with customers across all fire system needs, from design through implementation, as well as 24-7 emergency service and maintenance.

"We here at DavEd are extremely excited to join the CTSI family," said David Hoshia, President and Founder of DavEd. "CTSI is known throughout our industry as a leader and innovator, and those core values - combined with a willingness to truly partner with customers and deliver tailored solutions - makes their culture a tremendous fit with DavEd."

Joe Oliveri, President and CEO of CTSI noted, "For almost four decades, DavEd has dedicated itself to solving customers' fire alarm and security challenges, and we look forward to continuing that legacy and serving DavEd's customers. In addition, CTSI is now able to serve our existing customers with locations in the New York Metropolitan area and deliver local support for technologies across our portfolio."

Nathan Brown, Managing Director at Wind Point Partners, commented, "A core focus of CTSI's value creation plan has been an emphasis on growth through acquisition, and DavEd represents an excellent addition to CTSI's leading platform. This acquisition further enhances our capabilities in the fire alarm space and continues to expand CTSI's footprint and ability to serve customers across multiple geographies."

DavEd represents the second acquisition for CTSI since partnering with Wind Point in June 2020. CTSI's acquisition strategy will continue to focus on acquiring leading communication, collaboration, life-safety and security solution providers with complementary employee-focused cultures and a trusted commitment to customers.

About CTSIFor over five decades, CTSI has been at the forefront of technology integration and innovation with critical communications, collaboration, audiovisual and security solutions for enterprise, government, healthcare and education customers. With an engineering-driven culture, we deliver best-in-class solutions and services with highly trained, lean-certified user experience practitioners, programmers, technicians, engineers and customer care representatives. CTSI delivers unmatched design, installation, integration and managed and subscription services that deliver high-quality, end-to-end results tailored to customers' unique needs and challenges.

About DavEd Fire Systems, Inc.Founded in 1982, DavEd Fire Systems has provided and continues to provide state-of-the-art, reliable, innovative fire alarm and security systems throughout the New York and New Jersey metropolitan areas to protect life and properties.

Additional information about DavEd is available at www.davedfire.com

About Wind Point PartnersWind Point Partners is a Chicago-based private equity investment firm with approximately $3.5 billion in assets under management. Wind Point focuses on partnering with top caliber management teams to acquire well-positioned middle market businesses where it can establish a clear path to value creation. The firm targets investments in the consumer products, industrial products and business services sectors. Wind Point is currently investing out of Wind Point Partners IX, a $1.5 billion fund that was initiated in 2019.

Additional information about Wind Point is available at www.windpointpartners.com

Media Contact: Alan Rosenkoff - 703.633.1464, arosenkoff@ctsi-usa.com Connect with us: LinkedIn, Twitter or please visit CTSI-USA.COM

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ctsi-acquires-daved-fire-systems-301298937.html

SOURCE CTSI