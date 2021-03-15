CTS To Present At The Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference

LISLE, Ill., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTS Corporation (CTS) - Get Report will be presenting at the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on March 24, 2021 at 3:15 p.m. (EDT). You may access a live webcast of the virtual event using this link or from the Investors section of the CTS Corporation website at www.ctscorp.com. The webcast will also be available for replay on the CTS Corporation website for 30 days following the presentation.

About CTSCTS (CTS) - Get Report is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, telecommunications/IT, and transportation markets.

For more information, visit www.ctscorp.com .

ContactAshish AgrawalVice President and Chief Financial Officer

CTS Corporation4925 Indiana AvenueLisle, IL 60532USA

Telephone: +1 (630) 577-8800E-mail: ashish.agrawal@ctscorp.com