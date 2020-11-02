CTS To Present At Baird's Global Industrial Conference

LISLE, Ill., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTS Corporation (CTS) - Get Report will be presenting virtually at Baird's Global Industrial Conference on November 10, 2020 at 3:45 p.m. (EST). Additional information about the conference is available at www.bairdconferences.com. CTS's investor presentation is available on the Investors page of www.ctscorp.com for those unable to attend.

About CTS

CTS (CTS) - Get Report is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, telecommunications/IT, and transportation markets.

