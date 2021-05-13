CTS Corporation Board Of Directors Authorizes New Share Repurchase Program And Declares A Dividend

LISLE, Ill., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) approved a new share repurchase program that authorizes the company to repurchase up to $50 million of its common stock, replacing the program authorized...

LISLE, Ill., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of CTS Corporation (CTS) - Get Report approved a new share repurchase program that authorizes the company to repurchase up to $50 million of its common stock, replacing the program authorized by the Board of Directors in February 2019.

In addition, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.04 per share, payable July 23, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 18, 2021.

About CTSCTS (CTS) - Get Report is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, telecommunications/IT, and transportation markets.

For more information, visit www.ctscorp.com.

ContactAshish AgrawalVice President and Chief Financial Officer

CTS Corporation4925 Indiana AvenueLisle, IL 60532USA

Telephone: +1 (630) 577-8800Email: ashish.agrawal@ctscorp.com