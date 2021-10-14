CTS Corporation Announces Dates For Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release And Conference Call

LISLE, Ill., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTS Corporation (CTS) - Get CTS Corporation Report will release earnings for the third quarter 2021 at approximately 8:00 a.m. (EDT) on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.

A conference call to discuss third quarter 2021 results with management is scheduled for Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (EDT). The dial-in number for the U.S. is 800-309-1256 (+1 323-347-3622, if calling from outside the U.S.). The passcode is 572446.

There will be a replay of the conference call available from 1:00 p.m. (EDT) on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 through 1:00 p.m. (EDT) on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. The telephone number for the replay is 888-203-1112 (+1 719-457-0820, if calling from outside the U.S.). The replay passcode is 6028607.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available and can be accessed directly from the Investors section of the website of CTS Corporation at www.ctscorp.com.

About CTSCTS (CTS) - Get CTS Corporation Report is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, telecommunications/IT, and transportation markets.

