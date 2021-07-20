CTL Launches New Chromebook NL72 Series With Upgraded Jasper Lake Processors And Wi-Fi 6 To Fully Maximize Productivity

PORTLAND, Ore., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CTL announced the launch of its latest Chromebook Series, the CTL Chromebook NL72 available in the following models: the CTL Chromebook NL72 and CTL Chromebook NL72T powered by the Intel® Jasper Lake Dual-Core N4500 CPU processor, and the CTL Chromebook NL72TW powered by the Jasper Lake Quad-Core Intel® N5100 CPU processor. NL72 series users can take full advantage of streaming media, fast web surfing and multitasking with multiple apps and open tabs without having to sacrifice performance.

The CTL Chromebook NL72 series feature Jasper Lake processors that are up to 35% more powerful than their Gemini Lake Refresh predecessors. Both the Jasper Lake Dual-Core Intel® N4500 CPU processor and Quad-Core Intel® N5100 CPU processor have a 4MB L3 cache with 1.10 GHz base and 2.80 GHz burst frequency. The CTL Chromebook NL72 series is also equipped with Wi-Fi 6, allowing users to work from the convenience of their homes, in the office or hybrid classrooms. Wi-Fi 6 ensures a secure, quality connection while using very little battery to keep your Chromebook powered when you need it most.

Choose between the CTL Chromebook NL72 and CTL Chromebook NL72T non-touch and touchscreen clamshell models paired with the Jasper Lake Dual-Core Intel® N4500 CPU processor with 4GB RAM/32GB storage with the option to upgrade to 8GB RAM/64GB storage. The CTL Chromebook NL72TW offers a touch-screen version powered by Jasper Lake Quad-Core Intel® CPU processors with 8GB RAM/64GB storage for the ultimate setup.

The CTL Chromebook NL72 Series devices measure in at 11.6" and are installed with 1366 x 768 Intel® UMA graphics. With an IP41 rated design the NL72 has been drop tested to 70cm. The CTL Chromebook NL72 Series is as powerful on the outside as it is within. Featuring a USB interface HD camera integrated with LED indicator and rotational camera, the NL72 can easily connect multiple devices to create the ultimate work setup. Each model in the NL72 series features two USB ports, an audio port and 2 in 1 card reader. The CTL Chromebook NL72 Series has an AUE of June 2028.

CTL Chromebook NL72/NL72T Series Specifications

Jasper Lake Dual-Core Intel® N4500 or N5100 CPU

4MB L3 cache

1.10 GHz base and 2.80 GHz burst frequency

4 GB or 8GB LPDDR4x-2933 SDRAM

32 or 64 GB eMMC storage

Intel AX201 Wi-Fi 6

CTL Chromebook NL72/NL72T Panel

1366 x 768 Intel® UMA graphics

16:9/HD/Flat/Glossy type LED backlight/ eDP interface

HD Panel, 220 nits

10 Point Multi Touch with Gorilla Glass (NL72T)

CTL Chromebook NL72/NL72T Body

Durable, 11.6 x 8.1 x 0.74 in.

P41 rated body, drop-tested up to 70cm

USB interface HD camera integrated with LED indicator, rotational camera

2.85 lbs. and up

CTL Chromebook NL72/NL72T Ports

USB 3.0 (type A) gen1 x 2

USB Type C gen1 x 2 with PD function

Audio (one 3.5mm 4-pole single or combo jack)

The CTL Chromebook NL72 Series comes with a 1-year Parts and Labor Warranty and 2-way shipping for the first year. Options to upgrade warranties are available. The CTL Chromebook NL72 series can be purchased from CTL.net, resellers, and distributors including Ingram Micro and Synnex. Customers interested in bulk purchasing can request a quote here .

About CTL

CTL has been manufacturing best-in-class Chromebooks, Laptops, Desktop PCs, Computer Displays, Workstations, and High-End Servers since 1989. CTL's rugged Chromebooks for Education, Chromebox, and Chromebook Tablets have received widespread recognition from noted tech publications such as PC Magazine, ChromeUnboxed.com, Android Police, Android Central, CNET, and Laptop Magazine. CTL's headquarters, sales, and support teams are all located in the United States. CTL is a Google Education Premier Partner and an Intel Technology Program Platinum Partner. For more information about CTL and to purchase CTL products, visit us at ctl.net .

