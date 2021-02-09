CTIA Wireless Foundation Launches Catalyst 2021, Competitive Grants Program For Health And Well-Being

WASHINGTON, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CTIA Wireless Foundation today announced the launch of Catalyst 2021, its competitive grants program accelerating social entrepreneurs using wireless to address pressing health and well-being issues.

The Foundation's signature initiative, Catalyst identifies and funds early stage organizations that take advantage of the speed, efficiency and versatility of wireless to improve the health and well-being of Americans. Catalyst will award $100,000, $50,000 and $25,000 grants to three winners.

"Social entrepreneurs are creating powerful and innovative solutions to tackle health and well-being issues," said Dori Kreiger, CTIA Wireless Foundation Executive Director. "Now, more than ever, we are seeing the immense power of wireless to connect with one another and increase access to care. Catalyst 2021 will support ambitious early-stage organizations actively deploying wireless solutions that improve people's lives."

Catalyst, returning for its second year after a successful launch in 2020, seeks to attract and fund solutions that produce healthier outcomes for individuals and communities. CTIA Wireless Foundation is committed to the principles of diversity and inclusion in supporting social enterprises. Organizations whose leadership primarily comprises Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC), women and/or veterans are strongly encouraged to apply.

Starting today through April 6, social entrepreneurs are encouraged to submit applications by visiting www.wirelessfoundation.org/catalyst. Semi-finalists will be selected during spring 2021 for participation in an invitation-only second round. From that group, three finalists will be selected in summer 2021, and winner announcements and grants will be awarded in fall 2021.

Experts in the field of wireless technology, social entrepreneurship, philanthropy and health will help evaluate submissions and select awardees. Advisors include Dr. Charles Corprew (Senior Lead, Camelback Network); Mary Galeti (Executive Director and Vice-Chair, Tecovas Foundation); Sarah Koch (Interim Executive Director, Entrepreneurship Funders Network); Nicol Turner-Lee (Director of the Center for Technology Innovation, The Brookings Institute); and Chris Nelson (CEO and Co-Founder, mPulse Mobile).

Catalyst 2020 named Objective Zero Foundation, MindRight Health and Pilleve as winners. These social entrepreneurs are delivering wireless-enabled innovations for veteran and teen mental health and opioid addictions.

Thank you to our 2021 sponsors: Qualcomm, Verizon, American Network Solutions, American Tower, Assurant, Ericsson, Intel, Mintz, iconectiv and UScellular.

30 Years of Wireless Social Innovation

For more than 30 years, CTIA Wireless Foundation has been at the forefront of wireless-driven social innovation, leading initiatives to address societal challenges such as public safety, domestic violence, children's health, mental health and distracted driving. Our mission is to fuel positive social impact by using innovative wireless technology in American communities.

About CTIA Wireless Foundation

CTIA Wireless Foundation ( www.wirelessfoundation.org) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to advancing positive social impact fueled by innovative wireless technology in American communities. CTIA Wireless Foundation was formed by CTIA® member companies in 1991. Follow CITA Wireless Foundation on LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE CTIA Wireless Foundation