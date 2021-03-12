CTI BioPharma To Report Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Financial Results On March 17, 2021

SEATTLE, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTI BioPharma) (NASDAQ: CTIC) today announced that management plans to report its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, after the close of the U.

SEATTLE, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTI BioPharma) (CTIC) - Get Report today announced that management plans to report its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, after the close of the U.S. financial markets. Following the announcement, members of the management team will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results and provide a general corporate update at 4:30 p.m. ET ( 1:30 p.m. PT).

To access the live call by phone please dial (877) 735-2860 (domestic) or (602) 563-8791 (international); the conference ID is 9095063. A live audio webcast of the event may also be accessed through the "Investors" section of CTI's website at www.ctibiopharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event.

About CTI BioPharma Corp.We are a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers that offer a unique benefit to patients and their healthcare providers. We concentrate our efforts on treatments that target blood-related cancers where there is an unmet medical need. In particular, we are focused on evaluating pacritinib, our sole product candidate currently in active late-stage development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis. In addition, we have recently started developing pacritinib for use in hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

