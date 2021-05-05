CTI BioPharma To Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results On June 1, 2021

SEATTLE, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTI BioPharma) (NASDAQ: CTIC) today announced that management plans to report its first quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, after the close of the U.

SEATTLE, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTI BioPharma) (CTIC) - Get Report today announced that management plans to report its first quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, after the close of the U.S. financial markets. Following the announcement, members of the management team will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results and provide a general corporate update at 4:30 p.m. ET ( 1:30 p.m. PT).

To access the live call by phone please dial (877) 735-2860 (domestic) or (602) 563-8791 (international); the conference ID is 9343326. A live audio webcast of the event may also be accessed through the "Investors" section of CTI's website at www.ctibiopharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event.

About CTI BioPharma Corp.We are a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers that offer a unique benefit to patients and their healthcare providers. We concentrate our efforts on treatments that target blood-related cancers where there is an unmet medical need. In particular, we are focused on evaluating pacritinib, our sole product candidate currently in active late-stage development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis. In addition, we have recently started developing pacritinib for use in hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

CTI BioPharma Investor Contacts:Argot Partners+212-600-1902 cti@argotpartners.com

