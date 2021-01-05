CTG Promotes Olivier Saucin To Vice President Of Global Solutions

BUFFALO, N.Y., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTG (CTG) - Get Report, a leading provider of digital information technology (IT) and business solutions and services in North America and Western Europe, announced today that Olivier Saucin has been promoted to the newly created position of Vice President of Global Solutions. Having joined CTG Luxembourg in 1999, Saucin's expanded role will include responsibility for the end-to-end development, sale, delivery, and execution of CTG's global solutions strategy. He will report directly to President and CEO, Filip Gydé.

"Throughout his 20-year tenure with CTG, Olivier has successfully led several major company initiatives, including the development of our IT service management strategy in Europe, which resulted in tripling the growth of this business over the last ten years," said Filip Gydé. "As an accomplished leader and member of the global solutions team, he also helped to establish CTG's delivery center network and played an instrumental role in the creation and ongoing development of CTG's global solutions. Olivier is recognized by colleagues across the organization for his ability to develop and deliver innovative IT solutions and services that are well aligned with industry trends and market demand. I look forward to continuing to work closely with him as we expand CTG's innovative digital transformation service offerings that accelerate our clients' digital strategies and projects."

Saucin previously served as CTG's Global Solutions Director, where he held executive responsibility for the ongoing development of Infrastructure, Support, and Operations related solutions and services. Most recently, Saucin led the Company's efforts to develop and deliver enhanced service desk capabilities through the use of emerging technology, including the integration of artificial intelligence into CTG's Service Desk offerings.

Commenting on his new role, Olivier Saucin stated, "I'm enthusiastic to assume this expanded leadership role and the opportunity to help drive the continued development and delivery of CTG's innovative global solutions. Our proven model of cost-effective, value-added IT solutions provides a strong foundation as we extend our growing portfolio of digital transformation solutions to new market verticals and geographies. Together with our extremely talented team, I'm eager to further expand our client-centric solutions and strategically address clients' business challenges while empowering them to embrace the benefits of digitalization."

