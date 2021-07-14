CTG (Crestwood Technology Group) Is Now An HP Authorized Channel Partner, Expanding Its Supply Chain Offerings To The Aerospace And Defense Sector

YONKERS, N.Y., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CTG (Crestwood Technology Group) signed an agreement with HP Inc. as an Authorized Channel Partner of HP products and support, making it efficient for Aerospace, Defense and Commercial Aviation customers to procure HP hardware, accessories and supplies through CTG's Authorized Distributor Program.

"Our mission to serving our customers in the aerospace and defense and commercial aviation industries, is reflected in our dedication to delivering quality products to ensure operational readiness with ease of acquisition. CTG continues to grow our relationships with certified and trusted suppliers and OEMs. Today's announcement highlights CTG's growth in our reseller/distributor program," said Joe Mancino, CEO, CTG.

For Sales Inquiries, contact James Savino, Account Executive at james.savino@ctgnow.com

About CTG

CTG (Crestwood Technology Group, Corp) provides supply chain solutions designed to keep fleets and systems operational, ready and safe. We are a leading supplier of parts, materiel and obsolescence management solutions the Department of Defense and its contractors and many of the world's largest airlines, MRO's and aircraft manufacturers.

CTG offer testing and inspection services through our IDEA-certified lab for risk mitigation and counterfeit avoidance, and we are recognized for our award-winning quality and customer service.

CTG specializes in sourcing obsolete and hard-to-find parts. Our obsolescence solutions are designed to help meet cost, schedule and performance goals. CTG supports multi-domain operations, including air, ground, sea, cyber and space domains.

Companies like Sikorsky, Boeing and Lockheed Martin have recognized CTG's commitment to quality and customer service as award-winning. CTG is the first and only distributor in the industry to earn AC7402 CAAP (Counterfeit Avoidance Accreditation Program) certification recognized by both customers and industry in setting the highest Aerospace quality management and inspections standards for suppliers and distributors.

To find out more, please visit www.ctgnow.com

Related Links

https://www.ctgnow.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ctg-crestwood-technology-group-is-now-an-hp-authorized-channel-partner-expanding-its-supply-chain-offerings-to-the-aerospace-and-defense-sector-301333474.html

SOURCE Crestwood Technology Group (CTG)