CTG And Micro Focus Extend European Platinum Partnership To French Market

PARIS, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTG (CTG) - Get Computer Task Group, Incorporated Report, a leading provider of digital IT services and solutions in North America and Western Europe, today announced an expanded strategic partnership agreement with Micro Focus to now include CTG France. The partnership aligns CTG's testing capabilities with Micro Focus' Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) software to help clients accelerate their software delivery and ensure quality and application performance at every stage of the digital application lifecycle.

Leveraging the global organization's decades of experience, a team of more than 500 testers, and a network of more than 3,000 crowdtesters, CTG France offers its clients comprehensive Application Testing Solutions. The Company's Testing Solutions portfolio includes advisory consulting, test methodology and process, performance testing, manual functional testing, testing automation, test tool implementation, and crowdtesting. Many of CTG's more than 400 clients use Micro Focus products in their organizations today.

CTG and Micro Focus first initiated their partnership in Europe almost 20 years ago. Today, CTG has more than 200 ALM consultants. Most recently, in 2020, CTG Belgium was named Micro Focus Virtual Universe Partner of the Year.

"We are delighted to extend our long-standing partnership with Micro Focus to now support and benefit our clients in France. We believe that together, we offer one of the most comprehensive Application Testing and Quality Assurance Solutions portfolios available in the market today," said Pieter Vanhaecke, Global Director of Testing at CTG. "This extension of our partnership demonstrates CTG's commitment to the long-term investment in and support of our technology partners, both in terms of expertise and business development worldwide." CTG's Platinum Partner status provides our consultants with direct access to and training on the latest Micro Focus product innovations. The advanced training and certification programs offered by Micro Focus allow CTG France to provide its clients with the highest levels of ALM expertise.

The partnership also supports the organizations' mutual business development strategies. "We share a common vision of supporting new and existing clients in the discovery and adoption of solutions, like those provided by Micro Focus, that address testing, agile, and DevOps challenges throughout the digital transformation journey," said Moise Torjmane, General Manager, CTG France.

"Our partnership with CTG provides a collective value that contributes to the success of our customers' digital transformation and achievement of their business outcomes by accelerating application delivery," said Remco van Dijk, Channel Director for Northern Europe, France, Belgium, and Luxembourg, Micro Focus.

About CTG

CTG is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions and services that accelerate clients' project momentum and achievement of their desired IT and business outcomes. We have earned a reputation as a faster and more reliable, results-driven partner focused on improved data-driven decision making, meaningful business performance improvements, new and enhanced customer experiences, and continuous innovation. CTG has operations in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. The Company regularly posts news and other important information online at www.ctg.com.

About Micro Focus

Micro Focus is one of the world's largest enterprise software providers, delivering mission-critical technology to our 40,000 customers around the globe. With a broad portfolio, underpinned by a deep inventory of advanced analytics, the Company helps customers run and transform, so they can adapt to evolving market conditions and effectively compete in the digital economy over the long term. We do this by delivering solutions that bridge the gap between existing and emerging technologies and future-proof IT investments. We call this High Tech, Low Drama.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the Company's current expectations as to future growth, financial outlook, business strategy, and performance expectations for 2021 and beyond and statements related to cost control, new business opportunities, financial performance, market demand, and other attributes of the Company, which are protected as forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, the words "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "plans", "may", "will", "would", "should", "seeks", "estimates", "project", "predict", "potential", "currently", "continue", "intends", "outlook", and other similar words identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and assumptions, a review of industry reports, current business conditions in the areas where the Company does business, feedback from existing and potential new clients, a review of current and proposed legislation and governmental regulations that may affect the Company and/or its clients, and other future events or circumstances. Actual results could differ materially from the outlook guidance, expectations, and other forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors and risks, including among others, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the regulatory, social and business responses thereto on the Company's business, operations, employees, contractors and clients, the availability to the Company of qualified professional staff, domestic and foreign industry competition for clients and talent, increased bargaining power of large clients, the Company's ability to protect confidential client data, the partial or complete loss of the revenue the Company generates from International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), the ability to integrate businesses when acquired and retain their clients while achieving cost reduction targets, the uncertainty of clients' implementations of cost reduction projects, the effect of healthcare reform and initiatives, the mix of work between solutions and staffing, currency exchange risks, risks associated with operating in foreign jurisdictions, renegotiations, nullification, or breaches of contracts with clients, vendors, subcontractors or other parties, the change in valuation of capitalized software balances, the impact of current and future laws and government regulation, as well as repeal or modification of such, affecting the information technology (IT) solutions and staffing industry, taxes and the Company's operations in particular, industry and economic conditions, including fluctuations in demand for IT services, consolidation among the Company's competitors or clients, the need to supplement or change our IT services in response to new offerings in the industry or changes in client requirements for IT products and solutions, actions of activist shareholders, and other factors that involve risk and uncertainty including those listed in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such forward-looking statements should be read in conjunction with the Company's disclosures set forth in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, including the uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections and other reports, including but not limited to subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, that may be filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission and may be obtained through the Securities and Exchange Commission's Electronic Data Gathering and Analysis Retrieval System ("EDGAR") at www.sec.gov . The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this release.

CTG Investors:John LaubackerChief Financial Officerjohn.laubacker@ctg.com+1 716 888 3641CTG Media:Amanda LeBlancChief Marketing Officer and Vice President, Global Marketingamanda.leblanc@ctg.com+1 225 772 8865Micro Focus Media:Hotwire Global for Micro FocusEugénie Dautel / Aliénor Sabur / Flore Dutroncmicrofocusfr@hotwireglobal.com+01 43 12 55 58 / 57 / 56