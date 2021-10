CTEK Launches A Revolutionary New Battery Charger And Maintainer, With APTO Technology

VIKMANSHYTTAN, Sweden, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CTEK AB, a leading global brand in vehicle charging solutions, has today launched in stores and online the CS ONE, a revolutionary and powerful new battery charger and maintainer with APTO ™ (Adaptive Charging) technology, now available to purchase throughout Europe. The CS ONE is the smartest battery charger that CTEK has ever made - cutting-edge APTO technology does all the thinking for you, no need to worry about battery type, size or even positive and negative clamps, so it's also extremely safe and easy to use.

The CS ONE is super smart, automatically delivering charging and conditioning programmes for any 12V lead-acid or lithium battery, without the need to select modes or press any buttons. For complete safety and peace of mind, the CS ONE features spark and polarity free clamps that will automatically recognise positive and negative terminals so you will never make a wrong connection again, and spark free so that you do not have to worry about them touching together whilst connecting. An easy to follow countdown indicator shows clearly how long to go before the battery is fully charged and even when you can restart a flat battery.

CTEK's specially developed APTO technology will revolutionise battery charging, first communicating with the battery to understand size, chemistry and health before automatically delivering a customised charging programme (2-8 Amps), to maximise battery performance. An in-built temperature sensor will automatically adjust the output voltage in both cold and hot conditions for the fastest and safest charging times.

The free to download CTEK App unlocks additional features such as 'RECOND' to restore battery health, 'WAKE UP' for lithium batteries with under voltage protection (UVP) or to bring deeply discharged lead-acid batteries back to life and 'SUPPLY' to turn CS ONE into a 12V supply.

Jon Lind, CEO from CTEK said "We are really excited to be launching the CTEK CS ONE product, that takes a whole new, revolutionary approach to battery care. We were the first to market with smart charging and now, thanks to our revolutionary APTO technology, we have launched the first fully adaptive charger. And it's down to this technology that smart just got easy and easy just got smart! The CS ONE goes beyond traditional multi-step charging - it's the world's smartest, fully adaptive charger that really does do all the thinking for you. And with the introduction of polarity free clamps it's so safe and easy to use."

Suitable for use on cars, motorcycles, leisure vehicles, vans, and boats, the CS ONE is easy to use, there are no modes to select - just connect and the CS ONE will do the rest. It's the ultimate battery charger, conditioner and maintainer, that can be left attached to the battery indefinitely to ensure your vehicle is always ready to go when you are.

Key features:

Super Smart and Super Simple: no buttons to press or modes to select - simply connect CS ONE to any 12V lead-acid or lithium (LiFePO4) battery and just leave it to do its work.

no buttons to press or modes to select - simply connect CS ONE to any 12V lead-acid or lithium (LiFePO4) battery and just leave it to do its work. Adaptive Charging Technology (APTO): automatically works out what type and size of battery you've got and what it needs, then delivers a customised charging program with the most appropriate charge for your battery.

automatically works out what type and size of battery you've got and what it needs, then delivers a customised charging program with the most appropriate charge for your battery. Polarity Free Clamps: just put one clamp on each charging point and the CS ONE will automatically work out which is the positive and which is the negative terminal.

just put one clamp on each charging point and the CS ONE will automatically work out which is the positive and which is the negative terminal. Bad cell detection: The CS ONE can tell if your battery can't be charged - and will notify you.

The CS ONE can tell if your battery can't be charged - and will notify you. Easy to understand display: countdown indicator shows when you can restart your battery and how long to go till fully charged

countdown indicator shows when you can restart your battery and how long to go till fully charged Additional functions: unlock additioanal programs / functions via the free to download CTEK App:

unlock additioanal programs / functions via the free to download CTEK App: RECOND mode restores battery life and reconditions flat or deeply discharged batteries



WAKE UP lithium batteries with under voltage protection (UVP) or to bring deeply discharged lead-acid batteries (as low as 0V) back to life



SUPPLY' mode turns CS ONE into a 12V power supply to keep vehicle settings safe if you need to remove the battery



Advanced settings to monitor volts and amps being delivered by the charger



Adjust charger LED brightness

Accessories: new-look u-terminal connector for easier access to the battery, protective rubber bumper, wall-mount and adaptor for compatibility with all existing CTEK accessories

new-look u-terminal connector for easier access to the battery, protective rubber bumper, wall-mount and adaptor for compatibility with all existing CTEK accessories The CS FREE comes with a 5-year warranty

For more information about the CS ONE, please visit www.ctek.com

