CSX Supports Rail Safety Week To Promote Public Safety Near Railroad Tracks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corp. (CSX) - Get Report is once again teaming up with Operation Lifesaver, Inc. (OLI) to increase public safety near railroad tracks during the fourth annual Rail Safety Week.

Rail Safety Week is a unique, collaborative, nationwide initiative that brings together freight and passenger railroads, regulators, law enforcement and non-profit organizations to educate in effort to save lives. To be mindful of COVID-19 risks, the Rail Safety Week public safety campaign will be conducted virtually this year. CSX will leverage its digital platforms and social media to educate communities across its 23 state network of the inherent dangers of unsafe behavior near railroad tracks.

"At CSX, we are committed to the safety of our employees and communities, and our participation in Rail Safety week is a demonstration of this commitment," said Sean Douris, chief of police for CSX. "Our goal is zero accidents, so just one collision involving a pedestrian or vehicle is too many. We believe education is one of the best tools to prevent these types of accidents and we are working hard to reach as many people as possible with information that encourages safe behavior near railroad tracks."

Trains kill or seriously injure more than 2,100 North Americans every year because of unsafe behavior around railroad tracks, according to Operation Lifesaver, Inc. Many of these incidents are preventable. By working together to share life-saving information with our communities, we have the opportunity to make a significant impact on rail safety in our country.

National Rail Safety Week is September 21-27 and each day will focus on a different safety theme such as crossing safety and trespass prevention. CSX is proud to be part of this public safety campaign. To help promote the lifesaving safety messages, please share Rail Safety Week materials with others on social media. ( www.csx.com/railsafetyweek)

About CSX

