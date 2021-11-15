CSX Marks 11th Consecutive Year On Dow Jones Sustainability Index

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX's commitment to sustainability leadership has been rewarded once again with recognition of CSX as one of the top transportation companies and the only U.S.-based railroad on the 2021 Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DSJI) North America.

Marking the 11th consecutive year that CSX has appeared on the index, the company maintained strong scores in environmental, social, and governance and economic measures, placing it in the top-tier of all transportation companies.

"We are extremely pleased the DJSI continues to recognize CSX as an industry leader in sustainability," said James M. Foote, president and chief executive officer. "We remain focused on building upon this success to further expand the sustainability benefits CSX offers to our customers, employees, and other stakeholders. Our efforts have improved upon the emissions advantage rail provides as the most fuel-efficient mode of land-based transportation. We continue taking action to further reduce emissions for the freight already moving on CSX and are committed to driving additional reductions through converting incremental volumes off the highway and onto CSX."

The DJSI North America index is a partnership between the Dow Jones Indices and RobecoSAM Sustainability Assessments, which tracks the leading sustainability-driven companies based on an analysis of financially material economic, environmental and governance criteria. DJSI's assessment areas include governance and economic, environmental, and social dimensions. CSX continues to drive innovation across these important ESG themes.

To learn more about sustainability at CSX, view the company's most recent Environmental, Social and Governance Report at csx.com/esg.

About CSX

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural, and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation's economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation's population resides. It also links more than 230 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike. More information about CSX Corporation and its subsidiaries is available at www.csx.com. Like us on Facebook ( http://facebook.com/OfficialCSX) and follow us on Twitter ( http://twitter.com/CSX).

