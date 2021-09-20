CSX Joins Rail Safety Partners In Weeklong Awareness Blitz To #STOPTrackTragedies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX (CSX) - Get CSX Corporation Report joins Operation Lifesaver, Inc. (OLI), Operation Lifesaver Canada and the Mexican Association of Railroads (AMF) to help stop tragedies around railroad tracks and trains by observing Rail Safety Week across North America, September 20-26. This annual weeklong effort concentrates public attention on the need for rail safety education and saves lives by educating and empowering the public to make safe decisions around tracks and trains.

The vast majority of railroad fatalities and injuries, approximately 95 percent as reported by the Federal Railroad Administration, are due to crossing collisions and incidents involving pedestrians trespassing on tracks. These incidents are preventable and public awareness plays a key role in fostering community rail safety.

"Safety is the foundation for everything we do at CSX and we are on a mission to increase awareness to help people make the smart decisions around our railroad operations," said Sean Douris, CSX Chief of Police, Public Safety & Infrastructure Protection. "We work hard all year to reduce these preventable incidents. During Rail Safety Week, we partner with OLI to educate the public and reach as many people as possible with information that encourages safe behavior near railroad tracks."

This week, our community safety programs will bring together safety initiatives and the people and communities we serve. Through social media and community outreach, CSX is working to reduce the number of grade crossing and trespass incidents in communities across its 23-state network.

CSX has a longstanding partnership with OLI, a nonprofit organization and nationally recognized leader in rail safety education, to provide free rail safety education and specialized training for stakeholder groups, including law enforcement officers and first responders.

For more information on the key themes and events of Rail Safety Week 2021, please visit Operation Lifesaver's website at www.OLI.com.

Join the Rail Safety Week effort by knowing the facts, making good decisions and sharing rail safety messages. Together, we can #STOPTrackTragedies.

