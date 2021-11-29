CSX Announces Death Of Executive Vice President Mark Wallace

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corporation (CSX) - Get CSX Corporation Report today announced the passing of Mark K. Wallace, executive vice president of the company, on Sunday following a courageous battle with cancer.

James M. Foote, CSX president and chief executive officer, stated: "The entire CSX organization is mourning Mark's loss, and we extend our deepest sympathies to his family. Throughout his illness, Mark maintained his characteristic passion for life, good humor and concern for the loved ones he leaves behind."

Wallace joined CSX as executive vice president of corporate affairs and chief of staff in spring 2017, becoming an integral contributor to CSX's transformation to an operating model that delivers best-in-class safety performance, customer service and shareholder value. During his tenure, Wallace applied his experience and knowledge to address the challenges of the transformation while helping lay the foundation for CSX to capitalize on new opportunities made possible by the company's service improvements.

Named executive vice president of sales and marketing in July 2018, Wallace delivered strategies that advanced the CSX sales and marketing organization from being a service provider to a proactive supply chain partner. In June 2021, he moved into a strategic advisory role as he underwent cancer treatment.

Foote said, "Mark's acumen, energy and integrity helped drive the company's overall transformation and more recently played a pivotal role in the ongoing cultural transformation of CSX. He helped set our course toward achieving a revolutionary vision for the company."

Wallace worked in the railroad industry for 25 years. He served as CSX executive vice president and chief administrative officer before being named to lead the sales and marketing organization, and also worked at Canadian National Railway and Canadian Pacific Railway prior to joining CSX.

About CSX

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural, and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation's economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation's population resides. It also links more than 230 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike. More information about CSX Corporation and its subsidiaries is available at www.csx.com. Like us on Facebook ( http://facebook.com/OfficialCSX) and follow us on Twitter ( http://twitter.com/CSX).

Contact:

Bill Slater, Investor Relations904-359-1334

Bryan Tucker, Corporate Communications855-955-6397