CSS Corp Employee Headcount Crosses 10,000 On Strong Growth Momentum

BANGALORE, India and DALLAS, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CSS Corp,a global customer experience and technology services provider, announced crossing the 10,000 employee-mark this month. In the last 2.5 years, CSS Corp has doubled its workforce despite the pandemic-induced disruption in the industry. The headcount addition was spread across India, Costa Rica, Philippines, China, and the US. The company plans to add an additional 2,000 people globally by the end of FY22. This year also marks another significant milestone for the company as it is celebrating its silver jubilee year.

The company, whose controlling stake is held by Capital Square Partners, has been outperforming its peers on revenue growth and profitability over the last 2 years. It also announced investment from Morgan Stanley Private Credit and Onex Falcon last quarter. The investment represents a strong vote of confidence in CSS Corp's premium service offerings and differentiated value proposition which proactively solve clients' critical business problems. This transaction will enable CSS Corp to continue its industry leading organic growth and expand its capabilities and geographical footprint through strategic initiatives.

Sunil Mittal, CEO at CSS Corp, said, " We are proud to have grown to a family of 10,000 employees . Our commitment towards attracting, retaining, and elevating talent has been key to achieving this milestone. We are confident that our passion for nurturing talent, providing innovative solutions, and creating business value for customers, will continue to drive robust growth."

CSS Corp has stood out in the industry with its growth trajectory, empathetic workforce engagement, innovation, and resilience during the pandemic. The company was among the few in the industry to proactively implement a 100% WFH model as early as March 2020, placing a priority on employee safety and wellbeing. The company's CHEER (Communicate, Highlight accomplishments, Energize teams, Engage employees, Recognize achievements) framework has helped drive empathetic employee engagement and positivity. This year the company has introduced several employee-friendly initiatives under the umbrella of their SAFE (Support, Awareness, Facilitation, Emergency) framework. This includes an intra-company COVID-19 app, a Doctor-on-Call (24/7) helpline service, 24X7 multi-channel, multi-lingual telemedicine support and vaccination drives.

" The unwavering spirit of 10,000 CSS Corp family members has helped us navigate these disruptive times and deliver world-class services to our clients, a clear testament to the fact that perseverance coupled with passion can do wonders," Suniladded.

