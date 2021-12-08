CSL Acquires Minority Stake In Canadian Engineering Firm EMS-Tech

MONTREAL, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - We are pleased to announce that The CSL Group ("CSL") has acquired a strategic minority stake in Canadian engineering firm EMS-Tech Inc.

MONTREAL, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - We are pleased to announce that The CSL Group ("CSL") has acquired a strategic minority stake in Canadian engineering firm EMS-Tech Inc., an industry leader in the design and supply of bulk material handling systems. The investment will build on the synergies developed between CSL and EMS-Tech over 25 years and will leverage the companies' respective strengths in delivering advanced cargo handling solutions.

For over three decades, EMS-Tech has provided innovative solutions to the bulk material handling industry, many of which can be found on self-unloading ships and transhipment assets owned and operated by CSL worldwide.

"We are excited to be working with CSL to advance integrated marine and land-based material handling systems," said EMS-Tech President and Owner, Peter Sorensen. "We believe that project partnerships with CSL will take our industry-leading expertise and know-how to new markets and geographies."

"Since CSL began working with EMS-Tech in 1996, the alignment of our complimentary capabilities has produced state-of-the-art cargo handling solutions for our customers," said Louis Martel, CSL President and CEO.

"This investment is an extension of our confidence in EMS-Tech's capabilities and growth potential, and a continuation of our commitment to provide our global customers with a full range of safe, sustainable and high-performance services.

EMS-Tech will continue to be independently managed by its current team of professionals and serve its current and future customers with the same world-class engineering expertise and standards demonstrated over the past 30 years.

About EMS-Tech Inc. EMS-Tech Inc. is the world leader in the design and supply of self-unloading and transhipment systems. With a multi-discipline team of engineers, designers, project managers and field service technicians, EMS-Tech delivers turnkey dry bulk material handling solutions. EMS-Tech's world-class resume includes tailored designed, high-capacity stacker reclaimers, shiploaders and conveyors to deliver product from mine to the end user.

About The CSL Group Inc. The CSL Group is the largest owner and operator of self-unloading ships in the world. Headquartered in Montreal with divisions operating throughout the Americas, Australia, Europe and Asia, CSL delivers more than 70 million tonnes of cargo annually for customers in the construction, steel, energy and agri-food sectors.

