CSI's President And Chief Operating Officer David Culbertson Elected As New Board Member

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTCQX: CSVI), a provider of end-to-end fintech and regtech solutions, announced that David Culbertson, the company's president and chief operating officer, was elected to CSI's Board of Directors.

"We are pleased to announce the addition of David Culbertson to CSI's Board of Directors," said Steve Powless, CSI's chairman and CEO. "David's 31-year history with CSI includes his leadership at many levels within the company and was recognized by his promotion to COO in April 2017 and being named president in June 2018. We expect David to be a valuable addition to CSI's Board of Directors with his vast company experience."

Culbertson began his CSI career as a programmer in 1989 and has held numerous leadership positions since, including vice president of research and business development and group president of technology services. In his role as president and COO, Culbertson oversees the strategic direction for CSI's portfolio of technology and financial services solutions, regulatory compliance, administration, sales and customer service. He also works to ensure the seamless delivery of CSI's products and services to its customers, while creating operational efficiencies across the company.

Culbertson has served his community on various boards and currently serves on the board of directors for The Carson Center for The Performing Arts and on the Kentucky Regional Board for Mercy Health. He is also a past president of the Association for Financial Technology (AFT).

Powless continued, "In the 55-year history of CSI, there have been several instrumental leaders who have helped create and define our signature combination of service-oriented culture with innovative, forward-thinking technology. David Culbertson is one of those individuals. He is a charismatic and knowledgeable leader and we expect that as a new CSI Board member, he will add valuable insight to our Board's deliberations while focusing on building long-term value for our shareholders."

About Computer Services, Inc.

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) delivers innovative financial technology and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers across the nation. Through a combination of expert service, cutting-edge technology and a customer-first mentality, CSI excels at driving businesses forward in a rapidly changing industry. CSI's expertise and commitment to authentic partnerships has resulted in the company's inclusion in such top industry-wide rankings as the FinTech 100, American Banker's Best Fintechs to Work For and MSPmentor Top 501 Global Managed Service Providers List. CSI's stock is traded on OTCQX under the symbol CSVI. For more information about CSI, visit www.csiweb.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements except historical statements contained herein constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and are based only on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to future developments that may cause results to differ materially.

Readers should carefully consider: (i) economic, competitive, technological and governmental factors affecting CSI's operations, customers, markets, services, products and prices; (ii) risk factors affecting the financial services information technology industry generally including, but not limited to, cybersecurity risks that may result in increased costs for us to protect against the risks, as well as liability or reputational damage to CSI in the event of a breach of our security; (iii) risk factors affecting the United States economy generally including without limitation acts of terrorism, military actions including war, and viral epidemics and pandemics that alter human behaviors, including the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on our business operations and financial results; (iv) increasing domestic and international regulation imposing burdensome requirements regarding the privacy of consumer data especially consumer financial transaction data of which CSI possesses substantial quantities; and (v) other factors discussed in CSI's Annual Reports, Quarterly Reports, news releases and other documents posted from time to time on the OTCQX website ( www.otcmarkets.com), including without limitation, the description of the nature of CSI's business and its management discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations for reported periods. Except as required by law or OTC Markets Group, Inc., CSI undertakes no obligation to update, and is not responsible for updating, the information contained or incorporated by reference in this report beyond the publication date, whether as a result of new information or future events, or to conform this document to actual results or changes in CSI's expectations, or for changes made to this document by wire services or Internet services or otherwise.

