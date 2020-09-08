CSI Partners With Revation Systems For LinkLive Banking Digital Customer Service

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTCQX: CSVI), a provider of end-to-end fintech and regtech solutions, has partnered with Revation Systems to offer community banks LinkLive Banking, a secure digital communications platform. The cloud-hosted communications software offers a broad range of capabilities, including robust digital messaging, AI-powered chatbots, leading voice and video communications and the ability to seamlessly engage banking customers across physical and digital channels.

LinkLive Banking allows community banks to securely communicate with customers from anywhere, at any time. With capabilities like online and mobile video chat, banks can enhance the customer experience while maintaining social distancing protocols during COVID-19. The advanced software provides a secure option for consumers to interact with their bank from any device without visiting a branch.

"Given the remote work demands of COVID-19, LinkLive Banking empowers our banks to provide a world-class customer experience while taking precautions to protect the health and safety of their employees and customers," said Giovanni Mastronardi, CSI's group president of Enterprise Banking. "Together with Revation Systems, we're providing the innovative technology necessary to increase customer satisfaction and reduce friction in the customer journey."

Additional LinkLive Banking features include secure desktop sharing, encrypted email, and service chatbots with keyword recognition. The software also utilizes AI to provide fast, automated answers to common questions and requests.

"Before the pandemic, adopting video banking technology to improve digital customer service was merely a long-term goal for most banks. COVID-19 has significantly altered the way consumers communicate with their banks, making video banking now an urgent priority for institutions to deploy," said Perry Price, CEO of Revation Systems. "As video banking becomes the new normal, banks must also prioritize the security of the technology they select. By reducing operating costs with an all-in-one full digital customer service solution in the cloud, LinkLive Banking offers immense benefits to both financial institutions and consumers."

About Revation Systems

Revation Systems makes and secures intelligent customer connections to help people live healthier lives and achieve financial security. LinkLive by Revation is the industry's first all-in-one cloud-based unified communications platform to deliver secure and compliant messaging including real-time video, live chat, instant messaging (IM), IM hunt groups, SMS and email. Additionally, Revation is the first to offer presence capabilities, which alert customers in real-time to service personnel's availability. Trusted by healthcare, banking and other organizations managing sensitive data, LinkLive is HIPAA compliant and HITRUST CSF certified. For more information about Revation Systems, visit www.revation.com.

About Computer Services, Inc.

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) delivers innovative financial technology and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers across the nation. Through a combination of expert service, cutting-edge technology and a customer-first mentality, CSI excels at driving businesses forward in a rapidly changing industry. CSI's expertise and commitment to authentic partnerships has resulted in the company's inclusion in such top industry-wide rankings as the FinTech 100, American Banker's Best Fintechs to Work For and MSPmentor Top 501 Global Managed Service Providers List. CSI's stock is traded on OTCQX under the symbol CSVI. For more information about CSI, visit www.csiweb.com.

