CSI Named One Of The Best Large Companies To Work In Four States

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTCQX: CSVI), a leading provider of end-to-end fintech and regtech solutions , has been selected by Best Companies Group as a 2021 best place to work through its annual awards program.

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTCQX: CSVI), a leading provider of end-to-end fintech and regtech solutions , has been selected by Best Companies Group as a 2021 best place to work through its annual awards program. In fulfilling the group's mission to identify and recognize employers that are leading the way in defining the employee experience of the 21st century, Best Companies this year honored organizations demonstrating excellence by emphasizing a commitment to employee development, strong benefits programs and flexibility during the pandemic. CSI made the list in all four states in which it was up for the award.

With headquarters in Paducah, Kentucky, CSI delivers innovative financial technology and regulatory compliance solutions to U.S. financial institutions and corporate customers, both foreign and domestic. The company's solutions include core and digital banking software, managed IT, regulatory compliance, and document distribution services.

As part of its company culture, CSI plays an active role in its local communities, encouraging employees to give back by volunteering through its CSI Cares initiative. The program gives all employees paid time off to participate in community service or support a nonprofit of their choosing.

"Our employees embody a company culture that's built on our foundation of a service-first philosophy and commitment to community," said Steve Powless, CSI's chairman and CEO. "Our employees are our most valuable asset, and this past year, they went above and beyond to serve not only our customers but also their neighbors, despite the challenges of the pandemic. Being named as a best place to work in four states is a direct reflection of how CSI's employees uphold our mission and values every single day."

Founded in 1965 with a handful of staff, CSI has grown to employ nearly 1,300 people nationwide who, as a dynamic workforce, reflect the company's ongoing commitment to diversity and inclusion. And while CSI reaches new milestones every year, the company remains focused on ensuring future success among its employees and customers.

"It is challenging to be a 'Best Place to Work' even in the good times," said Peter Burke, President of Best Companies Group. "But the tough times are what sets these employers apart. This group of employers did what they needed to do to survive, while at the same time maintaining a culture of truthful communication, long-term commitment, and honesty. Congratulations to each of the outstanding companies who made the list."

In addition to the Best Places to Work state awards, CSI was named to American Banker's Best Fintechs to Work For list for the fourth consecutive year.

About Computer Services, Inc.

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) delivers core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic document distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers, both foreign and domestic. Management believes exceptional service, dynamic solutions and superior results are the foundation of CSI's reputation and have resulted in the Company's inclusion in such top industry-wide rankings as IDC Financial Insights FinTech 100, Talkin' Cloud 100 and MSPmentor Top 501 Global Managed Service Providers lists. CSI has also been recognized by Aite Group, a leading industry research firm, as providing the "best user experience" in its 2019 AIM Evaluation: The Leading Providers of U.S. Core Banking Systems. In addition, CSI's record of increasing its dividend each year for 49 years has earned it a designation as one of the financial media's "Dividend Aristocrats." CSI's stock is traded on OTCQX under the symbol CSVI. For more information, visit csiweb.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210615005199/en/