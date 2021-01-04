CSG Systems International To Hold 2020 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Earnings Conference Call On February 3

CSG ® (CSGS) - Get Report invites you to participate in a conference call on February 3, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. EST to discuss the company's fourth quarter and full year 2020 earnings results. The one-hour conference call will feature CSG President and Chief Executive Officer Brian Shepherd and CSG Chief Financial Officer Rollie Johns.

To reach the conference, call 800-437-2398 and ask the operator for the CSG Systems International conference call. Click here to join a webcast of CSG's earnings call in live or archived format.

About CSG

