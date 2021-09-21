CSD Unites Community Foundation Seeking New Partners To Support Multiply Marginalized Deaf Communities

The Foundation invests in the critical, necessary work being done by nonprofits serving deaf communities, and envisions collaborating with other funders to ensure grant-making is accessible for all.

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The CSD Unites Community Foundation, a division of Communication Service for the Deaf, is seeking foundation leaders to collaborate with on efforts to strengthen and support deaf communities across the country. The Foundation, one of the nation's only deaf-led grant providers, aims to work with like-minded community foundations committed to disability justice. This involves ensuring funding processes are accessible for deaf organizational leaders and providing direct access to funding opportunities in multiple languages, including American Sign Language.

"Despite the thousands of philanthropies and grant providers available, many are not accessible to deaf communities," said the Foundation's newly appointed Executive Director, Sasha Ponappa. "Unlike nondisabled organization leaders, deaf leaders have to fight a frequently losing battle for language access to opportunities like grant applications, training, and networking. They're forced to choose between accessing funds to grow their organizations or focusing on the survival needs of their staff and programs. It's a hard choice to make."

The Foundation believes in a future where deaf communities have access to a wide array of services provided by thriving, well-resourced organizations. Organizations that choose to partner with CSD Unites Community Foundation benefit from a team of staff dedicated to ensuring their experience applying for, receiving, and using grant funds is as seamless as possible.

The Foundation is currently accepting Capacity Building grant applications from nonprofit organizations that support deaf communities. This opportunity offers grant recipients up to $25,000 to strengthen their organizations' capacity and support long-term sustainability. This year, the Foundation was able to set aside $100,000 to contribute to the grant.

Applicants benefit from joining a unique network of nonprofit organizations, all striving to advocate for their respective deaf communities. In an unprecedented push for raising accessibility standards, organizations may submit their applications in American Sign Language, English, or Spanish.

"The Foundation's funding is enabling us to expand our outreach so that a greater number of people are able to benefit from our services and expertise and to share and celebrate Deaf and hard-of-hearing New Americans' unique experiences, rich culture, and resiliency," said Diana Pryntz, Executive Director of Deaf Refugee Advocacy and recent grant recipient.

To continue supporting nonprofits serving deaf communities, the Foundation accepts donations year-round. Funding for the Foundation's grants come from a combination of donations from community members, contributions from CSD's own Employee Giving program, and the Foundation's growing Endowment Fund. Those who are unable to donate money are encouraged to share and raise awareness about the Foundation's efforts with their friends and families.

The deadline for organizations to submit their applications is October 6, 2021, at 11:59pm CST.

For more details on the Capacity Building Grant and the application process, please visit: https://www.csd.org/foundation/application/

About CSD Unites Community Foundation CSD Unites Community Foundation, a division of Communication Service for the Deaf, aims to strengthen organizations working with deaf communities across the country. This mission is pursued through the development of accessible grant-making processes, capacity building resources, and community mobilization efforts. The Foundation strives to be a supportive resource for organizations working on the front lines of our deaf communities, while also providing partnering foundations with tools to ensure the path to sustaining and growing nonprofits is accessible for all. To learn more, please visit www.csd.org/foundation, check out our media kit, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Communication Service for the Deaf Communication Service for the Deaf (CSD) is the largest Deaf-led social impact organization in the world. For more than four decades, CSD has been a leader in creating and providing accessible and innovative solutions for the Deaf community. Today, CSD continues its work to create opportunities for personal and economic growth within the Deaf community, specifically addressing leadership and employment. For more information, please visit https://www.csd.org/ and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Leila Eltouny leltouny@csd.org(888) 701-0173

