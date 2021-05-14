CSD Learns, In Partnership With RIT/NTID And By General Motors, Launches National Virtual Classroom For BIPOC Deaf Children

AUSTIN, Texas, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- More than a year has passed since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and Deaf and BIPOC communities continue to be disproportionately impacted by its ripple effects - including ongoing health, economic, and educational impacts. Deaf and hard-of-hearing (D/HH) children, especially adolescents, continue to face both social and linguistic isolation, especially if people in their home do not know or use American Sign Language. In fact, research shows that less than 8% of D/HH children receive regular access to sign language in the home. That's why CSD Learns, a subsidiary of Communication Service for the Deaf (CSD), is teaming up with Rochester Institute of Technology's National Technical Institute of the Deaf (NTID) to provide the " STEM Explorers Virtual Classroom," specifically designed to support students and families who identify as Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) and D/HH and are interested in learning about the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields.

"We want our students to feel excited and curious about STEM fields by making STEM more relevant to their lives," said Jeanine Pollard, a Digital Learning Developer from CSD Learns. "Our classroom helps students envision themselves in their future careers."

The STEM Explorers Virtual Classroom will give 23 middle-schoolers from 12 schools across four states free laptops and mobile hotspots to ensure they have full access to the program regardless of any existing digital divide. Over three weeks, students will connect with other D/HH students online, learn from successful D/HH role models with careers in the STEM field, build STEM skills through fun activity boxes at home, and dream up their own path to a career in STEM fields.

"I've had parents tell me, 'This is Awesome!'" said Shira Grabelsky, a School Lead representing New Mexico School for the Deaf in the Virtual Classroom. "When I talk to parents about the program, they look at their child with pride. They're excited their children can be part of this."

Deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals grow up in a world designed for and by people who can hear, and most face lifelong barriers to upward socio-economic mobility. The type of opportunities provided by CSD Learns can change that: Deaf and hard-of-hearing people earn 31% more in STEM careers than in non-STEM careers.

"RIT/NTID is proud to partner with CSD Learns on these important projects," said Gerry Buckley, NTID President and RIT Vice President and Dean. "This partnership continues our long-standing reputation for providing high quality STEM educational opportunities for deaf and hard-of-hearing middle and high school students through our many competitions and summer programs such as EYF, Tech Boyz/Girls, Health Care Career Exploration and the popular Math Competition and Next Big Idea: High School Edition."

The STEM Explorers Virtual Classroom was made possible through a grant provided by General Motors. "This is an opportunity for us to actively and intentionally engage in social projects that can help improve the lives of everyone, everywhere," said Kelsey Gaines, STEM Education Program Officer from General Motors. "Together we are making investments in immersive, hands-on learning that encourages youth from all communities to explore their STEM identities."

CSD Learns and NTID designed the STEM Explorers Virtual Classroom so deaf and hard-of-hearing children are excited by the possibilities of their future and can envision themselves as what they truly are: the next generation of leaders and innovators.

About CSD Learns

CSD Learns is a subsidiary of Communication Service for the Deaf, the largest deaf-led social impact organization in the world. Since 2016, CSD Learns has worked to address gaps in deaf and hard-of-hearing education by applying effective teaching methods to digitized education: interactive online courses, educational videos, and curriculum for educators in ASL, English, and Spanish. The CSD Learns team is led by intersectional deaf and hard-of-hearing educators, curriculum developers, and role models who have all had to navigate school classrooms as deaf and hard-of-hearing students and have come to cherish, and improve upon, how educational resources, classroom approaches, and eLearning are developed. To learn more about CSD Learns, please visit CSD Learns' website, CSD's website, or CSD Learns' social media pages: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn.

About the National Technical Institute for the Deaf at Rochester Institute of Technology

The National Technical Institute for the Deaf is one of the nine colleges of Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) and is home to the world's first and largest technological college for deaf and hard-of-hearing students. Founded in 1829, RIT is a diverse and collaborative community of engaged, socially conscious, and intellectually curious minds. With nearly 19,000 students and more than 135,000 graduates from all 50 states and over 100 nations, RIT is driving progress in industries and communities around the world through the power of technology, the arts, and design for the greater good. For more information, please visit RIT's website, NTID's website, or social media pages: Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook.

About General Motors

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which powers everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.

