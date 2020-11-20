CSB Bancorp, Inc. Declares Fourth Quarter Cash Dividend

CSB Bancorp, Inc., (OTC Pink: CSBB) today announced that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.29 per share on its common stock, payable December 22, 2020 to shareholders of record as of December 8, 2020. The dividend represents a $0.01 increase in the quarterly cash dividend.

CSB Bancorp, Inc. is a $1 billion financial holding company headquartered in Millersburg, Ohio. CSB provides a complete range of banking and other financial services to consumers and businesses through its wholly-owned subsidiary, The Commercial and Savings Bank, with sixteen banking centers in Holmes, Stark, Tuscarawas, and Wayne counties and Trust offices located in Millersburg, North Canton, and Wooster, Ohio. CSB is located on the web at http://www.csb1.com.

