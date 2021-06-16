CS Energy's Kearsarge Amesbury LLC Landfill Solar-Plus-Storage Project Installation Selected As 2021 Smarter E AWARD Finalist

EDISON, N.J., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CS Energy, a leading integrated energy firm that designs and builds optimized projects in the solar, storage, and emerging energy industries, announced its 4.5 MW solar plus 3.8 MWh energy storage project installation, located on a landfill site in Amesbury, Massachusetts, is a finalist for the prestigious 2021 smarter E AWARD's Outstanding Project category. The smarter E AWARD receives award submissions from across the globe and an independent panel of judges selects the project finalists. The Kearsarge Amesbury LLC project is the only U.S project to be named a finalist. Projects are judged on economic benefits, pioneering character, uniqueness, proof of innovation and benefits for the environment and society.

CS Energy's experienced and innovative team have managed the build of over 175 megawatts across 36 landfill projects. The CS Energy team used engineering ingenuity to install thirty two heavy lithium batteries on the sensitive site. They were able to complete the Kearsarge Amesbury LLC project under budget and four weeks ahead of schedule. In addition to providing greater grid stability, this solar power system is producing enough clean, reliable power for about 400 households per year and will generate $3.6 million over 20 years in new tax and lease revenues, and energy savings for the city.

"We are honored that our work has landed the Kearsarge Amesbury LLC solar-plus-storage project as a finalist in an international competition for Outstanding Project. This project is an exceptional example of combining solar-plus-energy storage to convert a landfill to a clean power plant that can provide electricity when needed," said Matthew Skidmore, CEO of CS Energy. "We have become experts in landfill solar and energy storage projects and I'm incredibly proud of our team and the recognition that this impactful project has earned."

"Developing high-impact projects like Kearsarge Amesbury LLC has made Kearsarge a project development leader in the Northeast," said Andrew Bernstein, Managing Partner of Kearsarge Energy. "We join with the many project stakeholders to celebrate this innovative venture -- and its lasting benefits for the community."

The annual smarter E AWARD series spotlights solutions and concepts that draw on renewable energy, decentralization and digitalization and pays tribute to these innovations in two categories: Outstanding Projects and Smart Renewable Energy. The 2021 smarter E AWARD winners will be announced during a virtual award ceremony on July 21. For a full list of the finalists for the 2021 smarter E AWARD, visit: www.TheSmarterE-award.com.

About CS Energy CS Energy is an industry-leading engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) energy firm that designs and builds optimized projects in solar, energy storage, and emerging energy industries. CS Energy's attention to detail, flawless execution and highly talented workforce has enabled the company to successfully design and install over 1 GW of solar projects across the United States. CS Energy leverages strong relationships with solar developers, IPPs, utilities, off-takers, suppliers, and landowners to help our customers streamline the project development process, lower project costs, and create value for all stakeholders. Owned by American Securities, a leading US private equity firm, CS Energy has an experienced and committed management team and the financial resources required to continue expanding its solar and energy storage business as a trusted and long-term partner.

