CS Energy's Energy Storage Business Triples In 2020

EDISON, N.J., Nov.12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CS Energy, LLC, a leading integrated energy firm that designs and builds optimized projects in the solar, storage, and emerging energy industries, is celebrating a tripling of its energy storage business. With 315+ MWh under construction or installed across 28 projects coupled with an additional 500 MWh pipeline, CS Energy has emerged as a leader in the solar + storage field. Today the company was recognized for its most recent solar + storage project: Solar Builder magazine has named the Amesbury Landfill Project as the 2020 Solar + Storage Project of the Year.

The Amesbury Landfill Project is owned and developed by Kearsarge Energy of Boston, in partnership with the City of Amesbury and constructed by CS Energy. At the time of its completion, it was the largest solar + energy storage system in Massachusetts and the first in National Grid territory (part of the state's SMART program), with 4.5 MW of solar power coupled with a 3.8 MWh lithium-ion storage solution that provides power when needed and stabilizes grid power loads. CS Energy designed, built, and commissioned the solar + battery storage project in under four months.

"We're thrilled that the readers of Solar Builder appreciated the complexity of the Amesbury project, and recognized our company with this prestigious award," said Matthew Skidmore, CEO of CS Energy. "We have expanded our Energy Storage team and continue to upgrade the work we do through our safety and quality standards and partnerships with industry-leading integrators. We are well-positioned to continue our growth phase."

This award-winning project leveraged underutilized municipal land and turned the landfill into a renewable energy producer. The City of Amesbury will see a boost in local construction and maintenance jobs, the generation of tax and lease revenues, and energy credits will reduce municipal spending on electricity. New tax and lease revenues plus energy savings will total $3.6 million over the next 20 years.

Solar Builder is a trusted source for the latest solar news across North America. The magazine hosts its annual Solar Builder Projects of the Year awards program to highlight the year's most outstanding solar sites. In 2020, the Solar Builder editorial staff reviewed a record number of entries and nominated 15 projects in five categories. Industry readers then voted on their favorite projects. CS Energy's Amesbury Solar + Storage project bested two other finalists in the Solar + Storage category.

About CS Energy

CS Energy is an industry-leading engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) energy firm that designs and builds optimized projects in solar, energy storage, and emerging energy industries. CS Energy's attention to detail, flawless execution and highly talented workforce has enabled the company to successfully design and install over 1 GW of solar projects across the United States. CS Energy leverages strong relationships with solar developers, IPPs, utilities, off-takers, suppliers, and landowners to help our customers streamline the project development process, lower project costs, and create value for all stakeholders. Majority-owned by Ares Infrastructure and Power, CS Energy has an experienced and committed management team and the financial resources required to continue expanding its solar and energy storage business as a trusted and long-term partner.

