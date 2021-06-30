Crystalead Extends To New Industries, Introducing New Marketing Venues

LONDON, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As global markets take another meaningful step toward full recovery, renowned online digital marketing brand Crystalead has recently announced that it is expanding to new industries. As of today, the company's client marketers are able to advertise businesses in sectors such as fitness, air travel, lifestyle and more. This step is taken after careful financial analysis, to make sure that the risk to novice marketers is as low as possible.

"We feel that it is time to take this big step forward," remarked the company's spokesperson Johnathan Greenwood. "We've been testing the waters for the past few months now and waiting for the right moment to introduce these new options to our customers. We are sure they will greatly assist them in fulfilling their potential as online marketers. There are more benefits on the way in the near future, and that's a promise."

The changes of 2021

Aside from the return to the pre-pandemic financial routine, this year has also seen a rise in popularity of economic venues such as online shopping, medical technologies, and others. With that in mind, the markets are still showing increased volatility in this time of transition. That's why it was especially important for Crystalead to cherry pick the industries it wants to work with, and the possibilities it offers its clients.

"Our clients' success is always at the base of our actions," added Greenwood. "This has been our modus operandi from day one and will continue to be so. Our clients know that, and that's why they trust us. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank each and every one of them across the globe. We look forward to a fruitful cooperation between us, the users of our platform and the industries working with us."

About Crystalead

Marking its third year in the field, Crystalead has already managed to base itself as a leader in the industry of online marketing opportunities. The company's platform runs on the latest technology available and is open to users across the world regardless of their budget or timeframe. All businesses working with Crystalead go through the brand's careful screening process before being presented to marketers. Service and support is granted on the company's website through a chat server at all times, and there is also an option for email communication.

