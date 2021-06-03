LAS VEGAS, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crystal View Capital ("the Firm") is pleased to announce that Crystal View Capital Fund III, LLC ("the Fund") made its full preferred distribution to its limited partners for the period covering the Fund's inception...

LAS VEGAS, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crystal View Capital ("the Firm") is pleased to announce that Crystal View Capital Fund III, LLC ("the Fund") made its full preferred distribution to its limited partners for the period covering the Fund's inception through the first quarter of 2021. The Fund was able to pay the 9% preferred distribution, which equated to approximately $111,000.

"Given Q1 2021 was our first full quarter of operations, we are very pleased that we were able to pay this distribution so quickly from free cash flow. To date, we've deployed about $20 million in equity in Fund III and anticipate deploying an additional $30 million in equity within the next 60-90 days," said Matthew Ricciardella, the Fund's founder, Principal, and Managing Partner.

The Fund is targeting to raise $95 million in equity capital. As of today, it has raised approximately $62 million in equity capital with another $8 million in commitments leaving only an additional $25 million to be raised before the Fund is fully subscribed. It is anticipated the offering will be fully subscribed by the end July 2021.

Crystal View Capital is a private equity real estate firm that specializes in the acquisition and management of self-storage facilities and manufactured housing communities.

For more information about the Fund, please visit our website: www.crystalviewcapital.com

Matthew Ricciardella, Principal and Managing PartnerCrystal View Capital

Allie Hunsaker, Investor Relations ManagerCrystal View Capital T: (702) 541-6379E: 311427@email4pr.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crystal-view-capital-fund-iii-makes-full-preferred-distribution-since-inception-301305376.html

SOURCE Crystal View Capital