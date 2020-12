Crystal View Capital Announces The Launch Of Crystal View Capital Fund III

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crystal View Capital ("the Firm") is pleased to announce the launch of Crystal View Capital Fund III, LLC ("the Fund"), which is the Firm's third fund and focuses on acquiring value-add manufactured housing communities and self-storage facilities.

The Fund, which is open to accredited investors, is targeting to raise $95 million in equity capital and has a minimum investment of $50,000.00. Just two weeks after launching, the Fund has raised over $10 million in equity capital and has approximately $10 million of real estate assets under contract which are scheduled to close by the end of Q1 2021.

"Given the demand for our core asset classes and support of our limited partners from prior funds, we are very excited to launch our newest Fund. Due to the performance of self-storage and manufactured housing during the COVID-19 pandemic, interest in both asset classes has been prodigious from institutional investors and all investors looking for yield. We will continue to focus on being disciplined in our underwriting and approach to building value for the Fund and our limited partners," says Matthew Ricciardella, Principal and Managing Partner.

Crystal View Capital is a private equity real estate firm that specializes in the acquisition and management of self-storage facilities and manufactured housing communities across the United States. Known for their in-house acquisitions and management team and unique company culture, Crystal View Capital is vertically integrated, disciplined to their investment strategy, and has a proven track record since the Firm's launch in 2014.

