Crystal Clinic Plastic Surgeons Team Up With Pro Football Hall Of Fame Enshrinement Festival Fashion Show

FAIRLAWN, Ohio, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crystal Clinic Plastic Surgeons is a proud sponsor of the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival Fashion Show, which will be held on Friday, August 6 at the Canton Memorial Civic Center, located at 1101 Market Ave. N. in downtown Canton.

This annual event draws thousands of guests to see the latest fashions for men, women and children from both local and national retailers. It started 58 years ago as one of the inaugural events of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival and continues to be a huge success.

"We have the largest team of plastic and reconstructive experts in the region, so this event provides a perfect opportunity to align our comprehensive, world-class plastic and reconstructive surgery with the largest fashion show in Ohio," said Shayda Mirhaidari, M.D. a Crystal Clinic plastic and reconstructive surgeon who sees patients in Canton and Montrose. "We are proud to be part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival which shines a national spotlight on northeast Ohio."

Crystal Clinic Plastic Surgeons perform all types of plastic and reconstructive procedures, including complex breast reconstructions following mastectomy, facial reanimation procedures, and reconstructions involving the hands, extremities, head and neck. The Canton clinic is located at 4466 Fulton Drive N.W. and the Montrose clinic is at 3925 Embassy Parkway. In addition, the team of Crystal Clinic Plastic Surgeons sees patients in Barberton, Beachwood, Green and Hudson.

This fall, Crystal Clinic will open a new state-of-the-art hospital in Montrose, featuring 60 private patient rooms, the latest leading-edge technologies, and a soothing and restful environment designed to support healing. This new hospital is one of the only hospitals in the world dedicated exclusively to orthopaedic and plastic/reconstructive surgery and will help to advance Crystal Clinic's Center for Breast Reconstruction.

"Along with complex reconstructions, we also offer a comprehensive array of the latest cosmetic surgery techniques and non-surgical treatments to help women and men of all ages look and feel their best," said Dr. Mirhaidari.

Ticket prices for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival Fashion Show range from $70- $83 per ticket, which includes a pre-event reception with food and beverage stations located in the Cultural Center Great Court. Doors open at 11 a.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit profootballhoffestival.com.

To schedule a consultation or to learn more about Crystal Clinic Plastic Surgeons, call 330-668-4065 or visit CrystalPlasticSurgeons.com.

About Crystal Clinic Plastic Surgeons

Crystal Clinic Plastic Surgeons is a division of the nationally renowned Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center, a physician-owned hospital system. Crystal Clinic Plastic Surgeons is one of the largest plastic and reconstructive surgery groups in Northeast Ohio with five board-certified surgeons on staff and clinics in Barberton, Beachwood, Canton, Green, Hudson and Montrose. The group specializes in a wide range of procedures, including comprehensive care for complex reconstructions and treatment of soft tissue defects related to orthopaedic injuries. They provide the entire spectrum of plastic surgery, including breast reconstruction, skin cancer surgery, facial cosmetic surgery, post-weight-loss body contouring, rhinoplasty, as well as non-surgical, facial rejuvenation options. For more information, visit CrystalPlasticSurgeons.com.

