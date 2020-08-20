Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center Receives Five-Star Designation In Patient Experience From The Centers For Medicare & Medicaid Services

FAIRLAWN, Ohio, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center has earned the five-star rating in patient experience from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), reinforcing its leadership position as a provider of...

FAIRLAWN, Ohio, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center has earned the five-star rating in patient experience from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), reinforcing its leadership position as a provider of Nationally-Renowned Orthopaedic Care TM. Only 266 hospitals nationwide, out of 3,478 that received a rating during this survey period, attained five-stars, the highest possible rating. Crystal Clinic is one of 11 in Ohio and the only hospital in Summit County to earn this five-star rating.

The rating is based on scores from the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey, which were collected from Oct. 1, 2018 through Sept. 30, 2019. CMS publishes these star ratings on Hospital Compare at medicare.gov/hospitalcompare to help patients when choosing a hospital.

"We recognize that patients have a choice when it comes to their medical care," said Ronald Suntken, Ed.D., FACMPE, Crystal Clinic's President and Chief Executive Officer. "This five-star rating, coupled with our national Joint Commission certifications and ranking as one of the top-quality hospitals in the country by CareChex/Quantros Analytics, reassures our patients that Crystal Clinic is one of the very best hospitals in the country devoted exclusively to orthopaedic and reconstructive care."

The HCAHPS survey is administered after hospital discharge to adult patients across all types of medical conditions and is not restricted to only Medicare beneficiaries. Survey questions address several factors impacting patient experience and safety, including cleanliness, clear communication of medications, responsiveness of the hospital staff, communication with doctors and nurses, discharge information and care transition, the hospital environment, and whether patients would recommend Crystal Clinic to their family and friends.

"We have always striven to provide the cleanest and safest environment for our patients, visitors and staff, which has become particularly important in these challenging times," said Dr. Suntken.

As a physician-owned hospital system, Crystal Clinic is a leader in orthopaedic innovations, including the development of new surgical techniques and advancements, and the integration of leading-edge technologies. In the fall of 2021, Crystal Clinic will complete the construction of a new, state-of-the-art orthopaedic and reconstructive/plastic surgery hospital. Along with providing the most advanced technology in a modern facility, the new hospital is designed to create a patient-centered place for respite and healing to further enhance patient experience.

"Our new, state-of-the-art hospital, which is located in a safe, park-like setting, will have an abundance of natural light, comfortable furnishings, and an attention to design to create a healthy and calming environment that enhances patient comfort and healing," said Dr. Suntken.

Other amenities to enhance the patient experience include private patient rooms with private bathrooms, an outdoor lounge and dining spaces, a café with freshly prepared menu options, and abundant landscaping and green spaces.

About Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic CenterNationally renowned for orthopaedic care, Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center is a physician-owned, orthopaedic specialty hospital system with board-certified and fellowship-trained orthopaedic surgeons who perform more than 17,000 surgeries each year. With locations throughout Northeast Ohio, Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center is the only hospital in Ohio, and one of just 13 out of the 6,146 hospitals in the nation, to earn prestigious Joint Commission Certifications in total hip, total knee, total shoulder, and spinal fusion procedures. The hospital is among the Top 10% in the United States for Major Orthopaedic Surgery, Joint Replacement, Spinal Surgery, Overall Surgical Care and Overall Hospital Care in ratings of America's Top Quality Hospitals by CareChex/Quantros Analytics. Crystal Clinic has also earned a five-star rating in patient experience from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Crystal Clinic Plastic Surgeons, a division of Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center, are experts in treating soft tissue defects related to orthopaedic injuries and provide the entire spectrum of plastic surgery - from reconstruction to cosmetic procedures.

