CryptoStar Corp. Appoints Chief Financial Officer

TSXV: CSTR

TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - CryptoStar Corp. (TSXV: CSTR) (" CryptoStar" or the " Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Jing Peng has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Peng is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) and has worked in public accounting for the past ten years. Mr. Peng holds a Master's degree in Management and Professional Accounting from the University of Toronto.

Mr. Peng replaces Mr. Darabi as Chief Financial Officer, whom the Company thanks for his services and wishes him the best in future endeavours.

The Company also wishes to correct the headline of the news release dated November 30, 2020, which stated that the Company was announcing second quarter 2020 financial results. In fact, the news release announced the Company's financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 as stated in the body of the news release.

About CryptoStar Corp.:

CryptoStar has cryptocurrency mining operations with data centres located in the U.S.A. and Canada. CryptoStar is currently dedicated to becoming one of the lowest cost cryptocurrency producers in North America and a major supplier of GPU and ASIC miners and mining hardware & hosting packages worldwide.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE CryptoStar Corp.