CryptoStar Corp. Announces Closing Of Non-Brokered Private Placement Of Units

TSXV: CSTR

TORONTO, Feb. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - CryptoStar Corp. (TSXV: CSTR) (" CryptoStar" or the " Company"), a cryptocurrency mining and data centre operator, today announced that it has closed the private placement announced on December 23, 2020, consisting of the issuance of 10,000,000 units (" Units") of the Company to raise $500,000 at a price of $0.05 per Unit by way of a non-brokered private placement (the " Offering").

Each Unit consists of one common share of CryptoStar (a " Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant of CryptoStar (a " Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of CAD $0.075 per Common Share for a period of 18 months from the date of issue.

The Company will pay cash fees and issue Common Shares and non-transferable warrants (the " Finder's Warrants") pursuant to the Offering. EMD Financial Inc. will receive $33,250, 285,000 Common Shares and 285,000 Finder's Warrants. Each Finder's Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.075 per Common Share for a period of twelve months from the date of issue.

The Offering and the payment of the finder's fee is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. The securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a four-month hold period, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

CryptoStar intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for business operations and expansion of its business, and for general working capital purposes.

About CryptoStar Corp.:

CryptoStar has cryptocurrency mining operations with data centres located in the U.S.A. and Canada. CryptoStar is currently dedicated to becoming one of the lowest cost cryptocurrency producers in North America and a major supplier of GPU and ASIC miners and mining hardware & hosting packages worldwide.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as, "expects", "is expected", "anticipates", "intends", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements include those relating to the use of net proceeds from the Offering. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances. Actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from that expressed in, or implied by, any forward-looking statements in this press release, and, accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements and they are not guarantees of future results. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual future results or anticipated events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward looking statements. Except as required by law, CryptoStar undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE CryptoStar Corp.