Crypto Wallet BRD Surpasses 6 Million Users, Paves Way For Mainstream Adoption

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 5, 2020 BRD, the most secure cryptocurrency mobile wallet available, today announces that it has attained 6 million users globally, and that its monthly active user count surpassed 550,000 beginning in July of this year. User adoption is growing rapidly for the BRD wallet, with rates exceeding 1000% year-over-year in emerging markets such as India and Latin America. Internal data shows that these new users, who fall largely into the millennial age bracket and have more experience with traditional financial institutions than cryptocurrency, are increasingly employing cryptocurrencies as a short-term investment vehicle, as well as a substitute to traditional currencies. The trend indicates that the company will attain 10 million users in early 2021.

BRD's unparalleled security, industry-leading technical support, and high levels of consumer trust account for its exponential growth and $6 billion assets under protection, despite uncertainty and tightening regulations in the sector. Contrary to skepticism, fear, uncertainty, and doubt, BRD's uptick in users serves as a bellwether for global enthusiasm for digital assets - the company's non-custodial wallet is used in 171 countries and counting.

"The fast-paced growth that BRD has been experiencing is a testament not just to our amazing team, but to our focus on usability around the major blockchains and the ways people use them practically," said Adam Tradiman, CEO and Co-founder of BRD. "Being in an industry that aims to promote the seamless flow of value globally, I am particularly pleased to see key geographies like India and Latin America show a spike in digital asset interest and usage. What we're seeing is wider adoption of crypto as a way to make everyday transactions happen for everyday people, which is supported by Glassnode's finding of an explosion of wallets with under $700 in assets."

BRD's unprecedented growth continues to accelerate, adding approximately one million users every two months, after taking more than four years to reach the initial million-user mark.

BRD has seen a 10x rate of growth in high remittance markets like India , Latin America , and Eastern Europe , suggesting a shift from store-of-value use cases to medium of exchange use cases.

, , and , suggesting a shift from store-of-value use cases to medium of exchange use cases. Globally, BRD's new user base spans wide age ranges, thanks to BRD's fast and simple onboarding process and user-friendly features like iCloud keychain backup, which makes storage and recovery of funds easy, without sacrificing security.

The BRD app is available for download from the App Store or Google Play. For more information, please visit BRD at http://www.BRD.com.

About BRD BRD is a global company that's bringing blockchain-enabled financial services to the mobile generation. We provide consumers with the simplest and the most secure way to buy and protect bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Launched in 2015, and headquartered in Zurich ( Switzerland), BRD is a venture-backed company which has raised $55M USD from top investors focused on banking, FinTech, and the blockchain. BRD's crypto apps are available for both iOS and Android in over 171 countries. With over 6M customers worldwide, BRD has accumulated an estimated $6B USD of crypto assets under protection and is one of the fastest growing blockchain-enabled finance apps for everyday consumers (a Top 10 Finance app in 71 countries).

CONTACT INFORMATION BRD Spencer Chen, Chief Marketing Officer Email: spencer.chen@brd.com Phone: (650) 200-3231

Michael Rosenblat, Sr. Manager, Marketing Email: michael.rosenblat@brd.com

SOURCE BRD