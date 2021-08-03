Crypto Mass Payments Solution By NOWPayments

Sending payments in crypto to as many wallets as you want, limitless amounts

AMSTERDAM, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NOWPayments, a crypto payment gateway, has launched a mass payments solution. The solution allows to send as many payments in crypto as needed to as many people as required in one API call offering 100+ cryptocurrencies to choose from. This feature can be used by any business that wishes to enable a payroll powered with cryptocurrency to send salaries or bonuses in crypto. It can also be utilized by any business dealing with payouts on a regular basis.

Mass payments can enable a crypto-powered payroll, so employers can send salaries, part of the salary or bonuses to their employees in crypto of their choice.

This solution can also be used by any project that deals with payouts on a regular basis, like social media, faucets, freelance platforms and so on.

Affiliate rewards, rebates, and so on - all can be done through the mass payment solution.

Features and benefits of the Mass Payments solution include:

Crypto offers the following benefits

A vast array of currencies to choose from

Low fees when compared to traditional methods

Global reach and no cross-border fees - freelancers can get paid wherever they are

Advanced security

New community

Stablecoins help avoid volatility

How to use Mass Payments?How does the Mass payment solution in cryptocurrency work?

To use the solution, there are several simple steps you should undertake:

Sign up with NOWPayments and enter your wallet address. Create an API key Deposit the funds into your NOWPayments' account. Specify the addresses of each payment you need to send and the amount. There you go!

About NOWPaymentsNOWPayments is a crypto payment gateway that lets you accept crypto payments in 100+ cryptocurrencies. It also offers a Mass Payments solution. Regardless of what crypto customers pay with, merchants can choose to accept the coins they prefer - NOWPayments converts them automatically.

The platform also supports fiat conversion, and offers crypto donation tools.

NOWPayments provides merchants with a variety of tools: API, invoices, donation widget, buttons, as well as plugins for WooCommerce, ZenCart, PrestaShop, Opencart, WHMCS, Magento 2 and others.

NOWPayments is a non-custodial payment gateway, which means that all your payments will be instantly transferred to your own wallet that only you can have access to.

Photo(s): https://www.prlog.org/12879303

Press release distributed by PRLog

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crypto-mass-payments-solution-by-nowpayments-301347431.html

SOURCE NOWPayments