Crypto.com Launching NFT Platform With Exclusive Content From Aston Martin Cognizant Formula OneTM, Axel Mansoor, BossLogic, Boy George, KCamp, KLOUD, Klarens Malluta With Lionel Richie, Mr. Brainwash, OPUS, Snoop Dogg, And More

HONG KONG, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto.com today announced Crypto.com/NFT, a platform launching this Friday, March 26 dedicated to delivering unique content from popular artists, musicians, athletes, and sports. Poised to be the world's largest and most user-friendly NFT platform, Crypto.com/NFT is committed to partnering with creators to develop the most compelling content for this new medium.

Crypto.com/NFT is proud to have curated an A-list roster of mainstream and digital artists collaborating to release new and unique work for its invite-only platform, including: Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One TM, Axel Mansoor (the King Of The Clubhouse ), Bag Raiders , BossLogic , Boy George , Jonathan Monaghan with Nathan Evans (of #1 single Sea Shanty ' Wellerman ' fame), KCamp , Klarens Malluta with Lionel Richie , KLOUD , Mr. Brainwash , OPUS , Snoop Dogg , among others.

Commenting on the launch, BossLogic said: "I'm grateful to have the opportunity to collaborate with Crypto.com. Having been an avid user of their platform it's kind of surreal I got to be part of their next step into the new era of art and NFT's. Stay tuned for my exclusive drop and some major collaborations."

Bosslogic's inaugural drop with Crypto.com/NFT available on March 26 is a new collection entitled " Higher Ground" featuring a bold and dreamlike aquatic world for fans old and new to immerse themselves in.

In the world of sport, Crypto.com and Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One TM are partnering to introduce NFTs as the team returns to F1 for the first time in 60 years. The team will exclusively offer their content via Crypto.com/NFT. Additional athletes, teams, and leagues will be announced in the coming weeks.

Jefferson Slack, Managing Director - Commercial & Marketing, Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team, said: "As a modern organisation with a strong heritage, we're excited to be the first Formula 1 team to offer a new way for our fans to own a piece of our history. The collection of NFTs we're making available capture the very first moments of our return to F1 after more than six decades."

Boy George's drop unleashes his creativity and brings together animated and still versions of his own paintings together with his iconic music, representing the full breadth of his artistic output.

Commenting on his NFT debut, Boy George said: "I think life turned me into art. My role models were both artistic types and hard working types. I've painted myself and others. I have painted myself into a corner. I love metaphors and mystery and crypto sound like klepto so that makes me a crypto maniac. Art is like a partner? Can you live with it? Digital art is a new emotion and it can be very musical. I'm mixing all of the things I do together, music, art, fashion, poetry and anything else it leads to. I have stopped refusing to be influenced."

To lead the new venture, Crypto.com recently appointed Joe Conyers III as EVP, Global Head of NFTs. Joe was named a Digital Power Player by Billboard Magazine four years in a row, and most recently served as Chief Strategy Officer at Downtown Music Holdings. Joe brings over a decade of experience building global businesses that support artists. While at Downtown, Joe was a co-founder of Songtrust, the world's leading publishing administrator enabling songwriters, creators & businesses worldwide to collect royalties.

About the launch Conyers said: "I am thrilled to work with remarkable talent around the world and partner with them to shape the future of this new creative medium. We are looking forward to being a thoughtful curator and innovator, connecting fans and collectors with amazing content creators. We will be looking out for creators and curators with bold vision who are working to push the boundaries of the medium and bring more collectors into the space."

"Technology and creativity are indispensable to each other," offered the enigmatic artist Mr. Brainwash in regards to his drop. "Look deep into technology and you'll understand everything better."

Artists are encouraged to inquire about listing their works with us at Crypto.com/NFT.

Lionel Richie said: "As a fan and collector of art, I have always looked for unique pieces and Klarens Malluta's work is truly amazing. Looking forward to collaborating with him on a digital piece and with a little 'All Night Long' in this new medium."

"I feel honored to have the chance to collaborate with Lionel Richie on this artwork; it's inspired by my memory of first hearing his music on TV when I was a child growing up in Albania," said Kalrens Malluta on his collaboration with Lionel Richie. "The music felt like a completely different reality to me then, so collaborating together feels surreal. I tried to capture that same dreamy feeling in the visuals and am excited to share this piece with the world."

KCamp Said: "On the anniversary of putting out 'Lottery' and how crazy that song went thanks to Jalaiah who created the Renegade dance and the fans that turned it into a global phenomenon, I wanted to do something to show how powerful it is when fans and artists connect to move culture.

Releasing this NFT to celebrate the song is only a part of what I've got in store…"

Axel Mansoor Said: "From live-streaming to AR/VR and drop-in audio, I've always loved exploring how new technologies can change the way that my music is experienced. I often ask myself, "how can I use tech to create intimacy at scale?" Technology is at its best when it's helping us connect to each other in innovative ways, and NFTs are a super exciting way to forge deeper bonds with my supporters."

Crypto.com/NFT is committed to creating the most user-friendly NFT buying experience. At launch users will have the option to 1-click buy using their credit or debit card. Any collector or fan will be able to acquire, trade, and resell NFTs through the platform, regardless of whether or not they are a Crypto.com user. Crypto.com users will be able to pay for NFTs using the Pay feature of the app, and of course Crypto Pay will be available, offering users the ability to pay with over 20 cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and even Dogecoin.

ABOUT CRYPTO.COM

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 on a simple belief: it's a basic human right for everyone to control their money, data and identity. Crypto.com serves over 10 million customers today, with the world's fastest growing crypto app, along with the Crypto.com Visa Card — the world's most widely available crypto card, the Crypto.com Exchange and Crypto.com DeFi Wallet.

Crypto.com is built on a solid foundation of security, privacy and compliance and is the first cryptocurrency company in the world to have ISO/IEC 27701:2019, CCSS Level 3, ISO27001:2013 and PCI:DSS 3.2.1, Level 1 compliance, and independently assessed at Tier 4, the highest level for both NIST Cybersecurity and Privacy Frameworks.

Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 1,000+ strong team. Find out more by visiting https://crypto.com and https://crypto.com/nft .

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cryptocom-launching-nft-platform-with-exclusive-content-from-aston-martin-cognizant-formula-onetm-axel-mansoor-bosslogic-boy-george-kcamp-kloud-klarens-malluta-with-lionel-richie-mr-brainwash-opus-snoop-dogg-and-more-301254064.html

SOURCE Crypto.com