Crush Every Call With The Next Generation Of Poly's Most Popular Wireless Headset Designed To Deliver World Class "Focus"

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Poly (PLT) - Get Report today announced the Voyager Focus 2, the latest addition in Poly's best-selling line of stereo Bluetooth headsets. The Voyager Focus 2 is a smart, wireless headset with amazing audio that's intuitive and easy to use, combining Poly's next generation Acoustic Fence technology with Advanced Digital Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) to help you concentrate on what matters most.

"In this work-from-anywhere era where background noise comes at you from all sides, we saw an opportunity to build the next closest thing to a virtual sound wall by creating a literal 'focus zone' with the new Voyager Focus 2 headset," said John Lamarque, vice president and general manager of the voice collaboration & professional headset business unit at Poly. "The Voyager Focus 2 is packed with three levels of hybrid ANC so all you hear is your call, while on the far end, all they hear is your voice because of our high-performance microphones and Poly's Acoustic Fence technology. This headset is the best of the best, with the all-day comfort you need to stay focused."

Crazy Good SoundCallers are guaranteed to hear you clearly - not your surroundings - when you're using the Voyager Focus 2 headset. Poly's pro-grade noise-cancelling microphone with Acoustic Fence technology provides Poly's best noise reduction yet, delivering crystal clear phone calls. Poly's Advanced Digital Hybrid ANC comes with three settings: high, mid, and off so you can set the right level for your surroundings. A convenient carrying case is also included, so you always have a headset to use wherever you go.

Pro-Grade PerformanceWhile the Voyager Focus 2 is smart, you'll never have to worry about not being heard. The Dynamic Mute Alert feature lets you know if you're speaking while on mute, and an online ear cup indicator flashes when you're on a call for a visual cue to others that you're busy. Additional smart sensors will help you answer calls and play or pause music, and the smart microphone boom will automatically switch left and right audio no matter which side the headset is worn. The headset intuitively mutes the headset when the boom is in the up-right position to make sure you are always in control of your call.

Longer Talk TimePoly has supersized its most popular Voyager Focus headset by not only extending the battery life in the latest model, but by also providing the option to use it as a corded device, with audio over USB mode. The battery alone will offer longer talk time, with up to 19 hours

Works the Way You DoThe Voyager Focus 2 headset is available in two different options to meet users' complete connectivity needs. The Voyager Focus 2 UC headset connects to mobile phones, and PC/Mac via Poly's new BT700 USB adapter that ensures a more stable audio connection and extended range in an ultra-compact form factor for when you need to step away from your device while staying connected. It also has a convenient desktop charging stand option to ensure one is always charged plus serves for easy desktop storing. For those who need to connect to multiple communication devices throughout the workday, the Voyager Focus 2 Office headset connects with desk phones, mobile phones, and PC/Mac. The Office version continues to charge in the base when the headset is not in use, so you are always ready to take a call. It can also be used as a wired headset when plugged into the computer's USB port.

Microsoft Teams Open Office CertificationThe Voyager Focus 2 headset has earned the Microsoft Teams Open Office premium microphone specification with its noise-canceling microphone that's enhanced with Poly's Acoustic Fence technology, ensuring nearby conversations are always kept private. It is Microsoft Teams-certified and comes with a dedicated Teams button for instant access to the app. It's also compatible with Zoom right out of the box to seamlessly support all your collaboration and communications needs.

"As employees look for more flexibility in the way they work with a greater need to focus and work from anywhere, the Voyager Focus 2 aims to please." said Mohamed Alaa Saayed, ICT Industry Director & Fellow - Connected Work, Frost & Sullivan. "Poly's Acoustic Fence Technology and Advanced Digital Hybrid ANC technologies are premium features that improve not only the user's experience, but also the experience on the far-end - providing an all-around amazing pro-grade, audio experience."

Poly+ and Poly Lens SupportedFor added convenience, the Voyager Focus 2 supports Poly Lens, a personal device support service, making it easier for IT teams to troubleshoot and manage devices while working remotely. The Voyager Focus 2 comes with a 2-year limited warranty and access to Poly's standard support. For additional piece of mind Poly+ is available, a paid subscription service that offers 24/7 technology support for personal devices around the world and a third-year warranty.

AvailabilityThe Voyager Focus 2 joins Poly's ever popular Voyager Focus UC line, which will continue to be available for purchase worldwide. The Voyager Focus 2 headset is available today on Poly.com and with authorized resellers worldwide.

For more information on pricing and availability of the Voyager Focus lineup, please visit: Voyager Focus 2 and Voyager Focus UC.

