Crunchy PostgreSQL For Kubernetes Now Available Through Red Hat Marketplace

CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunchy Data — the leading provider of trusted open source PostgreSQL is proud to announce that Crunchy PostgreSQL for Kubernetes is now available through Red Hat Marketplace, an open cloud marketplace that enables enterprise companies to easily discover and access certified software for container-based environments across the hybrid cloud. Through the marketplace, customers can take advantage of responsive support, streamlined billing, and simplified governance with a single-dashboard to provide visibility and insights across clouds.

Crunchy PostgreSQL for Kubernetes previously achieved the "auto pilot" capability level as part of Red Hat OpenShift Operator Certification. The "autopilot" capability level designates the highest level of automation associated with operator technologies, including PostgreSQL cluster self-healing after an automated failover event and advanced high-availability configurations for workloads sensitive to transaction loss and uptime.

Crunchy PostgreSQL for Kubernetes allows for enterprises to deploy production-ready, trusted open source PostgreSQL on Red Hat OpenShift. To ensure that Crunchy PostgreSQL for Kubernetes supports the most advanced enterprise requirements, Crunchy PostgreSQL for Kubernetes provides the essential features required to manage an enterprise PostgreSQL environment including: provisioning, high availability, disaster recovery (backups & restores), monitoring, advanced authentication, and authorization control.

"Crunchy Data is excited to participate in Red Hat Marketplace", said Crunchy Data President Paul Laurence. "Postgres is consistently ranked among the most popular databases with developers, which is helping to drive rapid adoption at the enterprise level. Through Red Hat Marketplace, organizations now have the ability to more easily discover and deploy Red Hat certified Crunchy PostgreSQL for Kubernetes to their OpenShift environment."

Built in collaboration with Red Hat and IBM, Red Hat Marketplace is designed to meet the unique needs of developers, procurement teams and IT leaders through simplified and streamlined access to popular enterprise software. All solutions available through the marketplace have been tested and certified for Red Hat OpenShift, the industry's most comprehensive enterprise Kubernetes platform, allowing them to run anywhere OpenShift runs.

"We believe Red Hat Marketplace is an essential destination to unlock the value of cloud investments," said Lars Herrmann, senior director of technology partnerships, Red Hat. "With the marketplace, we are making it as fast and easy as possible for companies to implement the tools and technologies that can help them succeed in this hybrid multicloud world. We've simplified the steps to find and purchase tools like Crunchy PostgreSQL for Kubernetes that are tested, certified and supported on Red Hat OpenShift, and we've removed operational barriers to deploying and managing these technologies on Kubernetes-native infrastructure."

"Through Red Hat Marketplace, we're expanding our ecosystem together with partners like Crunchy Data and helping our customers thrive in a hybrid multicloud world," said Sandesh Bhat, IBM General Manager, Open Cloud Technology & Applications. "Container-based environments are the future of enterprise technology, and Red Hat OpenShift is the industry's most comprehensive enterprise Kubernetes platform. We're excited to simplify software purchase and adoption for our clients through a curated private Marketplace experience."

A containers-based approach helps ensure that applications can be run and managed the exact same way regardless of the underlying cloud infrastructure. This gives companies the flexibility to run their workloads on premises or in any public or private cloud with improved portability and confidence that their applications and data are protected against vendor lock-in. Through the marketplace, users can explore Crunchy PostgreSQL for Kubernetes documentation as well as gain access to trial and purchase the product.

About Crunchy DataCrunchy Data is the leading provider of trusted open source PostgreSQL and enterprise PostgreSQL technology, support and training. Crunchy Data offers Crunchy Certified PostgreSQL, the most advanced and true open source RDBMS on the market. Crunchy Data is also a provider of cloud native PostgreSQL - producing open source, cloud-agnostic PostgreSQL-as-a-Service solutions. PostgreSQL's active development community, proven architecture, and reputation for reliability, data integrity, and ease of use makes it a prime candidate for enterprises looking for a robust relational database alternative to expensive proprietary database technologies. Learn more at www.crunchydata.com.

Red Hat, Red Hat Enterprise Linux and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries. Linux® is the registered trademark of Linus Torvalds in the U.S. and other countries.

