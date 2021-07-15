Crunch Franchise Announces Newest Location In St. Petersburg, Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Franchise today announced the upcoming December 2021 opening of Crunch St. Petersburg, a 40,280-square-foot fitness facility, with $1 million dollars' worth of state-of-the-art fitness equipment. Crunch St. Petersburg is owned by Vince Julien, Geoff Dyer, Tony Scrimale, and Jeff Dotson, creating an ownership team with more than 100+ years of experience in the fitness industry. The new Crunch will be located at 218 37th Ave N in the Northeast Park Shopping Center.

Prospective members can visit www.crunchnortheast.com now to reserve their Founder rate. Founder rates begin at $9.99 per month, with $0 enrollment fees. The first 500 founding members will also receive a free t-shirt, discounts on both small group and personal training, and more.

Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch St. Petersburg will offer top-quality cardio and strength training equipment, a group fitness studio, a hot yoga studio, a cycling studio, saunas, a wellness spa with hydrotherapy, infrared booths, tanning capsules, body imaging equipment, and more.

"We are extremely excited to share the unique experience of the Crunch brand with St. Petersburg," says co-owner Vince Julien. "We can't wait to show the community how we combine our "no judgments" mentality with amazing classes, top notch equipment, and personal training, all at an unbeatable value."

Crunch is known for its innovative group fitness programming and will offer a wide range of classes every week, including BodyWeb with TRX ®, Zumba ®, Cardio Tai Box, Yoga Body Sculpt and Fat Burning Pilates. Members looking for additional guidance or motivation can utilize the HIITZone ™, a proprietary high-intensity interval group training program.

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways; working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 1.7 million members with over 360 gyms worldwide in 30 states, Puerto Rico, Canada, Spain, and Australia, and will soon be open in Portugal and Costa Rica. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

SOURCE Crunch