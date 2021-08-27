Crunch Franchise Announces New Location In Parrish, Florida

PARRISH, Fla., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Franchise today announced the upcoming spring 2023 opening of Crunch Parrish, a 28,000-square-foot fitness facility, with state-of-the-art equipment and amenities on the western coast of Florida. The new Crunch will be located at 8840 US-301 N near the Ellenton Premium Outlets.

Prospective members can visit https://www.crunch.com/locations/parrish now to reserve their Founder rate. Founder rates begin at $9.99 per month, with $0 enrollment fees. The first 500 founding members will also receive a free t-shirt, discounts on both small group and personal training, and more.

Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch Parrish will offer top-quality cardio and strength training equipment, spacious locker rooms, a group fitness studio, a hot yoga studio, a cycling studio, rows of cardio equipment, HIITZone™, and a recovery area with hydrotherapy, tanning capsules, and more.

Crunch Parrish is owned by Vince Julien, Geoff Dyer, Tony Scrimale, and Jeff Dotson, who combined have built more than 120 Crunch clubs. They currently own and operate 32 Crunch locations with 10+ more in development across the east coast.

"We are excited about sharing the Crunch brand with the local residents surrounding our newest location in Parrish," said co-owner Vince Julien. "We can't wait to show you how we combine state-of-the-art-equipment, amazing classes, and personal training at an unbeatable value."

Crunch is known for its innovative group fitness programming and will offer a wide range of classes every week, including BodyWeb with TRX®, Zumba®, Cardio Tai Box, Yoga Body Sculpt and Fat Burning Pilates. Members looking for additional guidance or motivation can utilize the HIITZone™, a proprietary high-intensity interval group training program.

Crunchis a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways; working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 1.7 million members with over 380 gyms worldwide in 30 states, Puerto Rico, Canada, Spain, and Australia, and will soon be open in Portugal and Costa Rica. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

