Crunch Franchise Announces Its Newest Location In Orange Park, FL

ORANGE PARK, Fla., Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Franchise today announced the opening of a 40,000 -square foot gym with state-of-the-art equipment and amenities in Orange Park, FL. The modern, expansive Crunch Orange Park gym is located at 1919 Wells Road, across from the Orange Park Mall.

Crunch Orange Park makes serious exercise fun, offering state-of-the art cardio equipment, large group fitness room, RIDE cycling studio, HIIT Zone functional training area with 100 feet of turf, expansive free weight area with multiple Olympic training platforms, squat and smith racks, plus dumbbells up to 125 pounds. Locker rooms equipped with showers and saunas, and the Relax and Recover amenities include platinum tanning, hydromassage, zero gravity float bed, infrared cocoon sauna pod, 3D body scanner, personal training, Kids Crunch with movie theater, gaming stations and play structure, basketball court and more all at an affordable price.

"We are tremendously excited to share our brand and gym experience with the residents of Orange Park. With top quality equipment, amazing classes and amenities galore, there is definitely something for everyone at Crunch," says owner James Drake.

Crunch is known for its innovative group fitness programming and will offer a wide range of classes every week including BodyWeb with TRX®, Zumba®, Cardio Tai Box, Yoga Body Sculpt and Fat Burning Pilates. Members looking for additional guidance can utilize the HIITZone, a proprietary high-intensity interval group training program.

Crunch Orange Park will begin pre-sale on September 26 th and open for workouts at the end of November. For more information, please visit www.CrunchOrangePark.com.

Crunchis a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all types of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways; working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 1.6 million members with over 360 gyms worldwide in 30 states, Puerto Rico, Canada, Spain and Australia, and Costa Rica. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crunch-franchise-announces-its-newest-location-in-orange-park-fl-301138361.html

SOURCE Crunch