Crunch Fitness Announces Newest Location In Sparks, Nevada

SPARKS, Nev., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Fitness announced the August 2021 opening of Crunch Sparks, a 35,000-square-foot fitness facility, with state-of-the-art equipment and amenities in Sparks, Nevada. Owned by local father-son duo, John and Tyler Shepanek, Crunch Sparks is the third location in their Crunch gym portfolio, as they recently opened their first club in Southern Nevada in North Las Vegas and a second in Reno at the Meadowood Mall with plans to expand across the Silver State. The new location will open at 1315 Scheels Drive, previously occupied by Best Buy and part of the shopping outlets at Legends.

Prospective members can visit the pre-sale location (across the street next to BJs Wholesale Club), https://www.crunch.com/locations/sparks or call (775) 420-4276 to reserve discounted monthly memberships beginning at $10.99. The first 500 members will receive $1 membership enrollment and a complimentary t-shirt and water bottle.

Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch Sparks will offer top-quality cardio and strength training equipment, half-hour circuit training, personal training, a functional training area with indoor and outdoor turf, dedicated group fitness and cycling studios, HIIT classes, sauna, HydroMassage® chairs, tanning, red light therapy, a Kids Club, and more.

"We can't wait to expand in Northern Nevada and finally bring Crunch Fitness to this community," said Tyler Shepanek, Co-Owner/Operator of Crunch Sparks. " Sparks has become a vibrant, busy area and we're excited to give people here the gym they deserve with the excellent customer service and unique fitness programs that we're recognized for at Crunch Fitness."

Crunch is known for innovative group fitness and will offer a wide range of weekly classes, including BodyWeb with TRX®, Zumba®, Cardio Tai Box, Yoga Body Sculpt and Fat Burning Pilates. Members wanting additional motivation can utilize the HIITZone™, a proprietary high-intensity interval group training program.

Crunchbelieves in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all people, with all goals, exercising all different ways; working it out at the same place together. Renowned for creating one-of-a-kind programming and headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 1.6 million members with over 360 gyms in 30 states, Puerto Rico, Canada, Spain, and Australia, and opening soon in Portugal and Costa Rica. Crunch is rapidly expanding nationally and globally.

