Crum & Forster Earns Great Place To Work Certification™

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For its unwavering ethical and honest practices; steadfast commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, and employee-first focus during the pandemic, among other factors, Crum & Forster (C&F) has been Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at C&F. This year, 93% of C&F's nearly 2500 employees participating in the survey said the company is a great place to work - 34 percentage points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. C&F's full Great Place to Work profile can be found here.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily - it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Crum & Forster is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

"The Great Place to Work Certification™ validates the work we have done to create a positive employee experience," said Barbra Katz, C&F's Chief Human Resources Officer. "This recognition is especially significant because it was achieved during one of the most challenging years in the history of our company - a result of the pandemic. The certification is a true testament to our culture, one that is driven by our outstanding colleagues."

Among some of the key findings:

96% of C&F employees said they were made to feel welcome when they first joined the company.

95% noted that management is ethical and honest in its practices.

95% indicated they are able to enjoy time off when they feel it's necessary.

94% believe the company's facilities contribute to a good work environment.

Underscoring C&F's commitment to its employees are corporate and employee-led charitable giving; volunteer efforts; a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion - including several employee resource groups - and its many employee wellness initiatives.

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Crum & ForsterCrum & Forster ( www.cfins.com ) is a leading national property, casualty and accident & health and life insurer, wholly owned by Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited ( www.fairfax.ca), providing specialty insurance products through its admitted and surplus lines insurance companies.

C&F is rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best (2020). The C&F logo, C&F and Crum & Forster are registered trademarks of United States Fire Insurance Company. To learn more, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

About Great Place to Work Certification™Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience - specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

