CRU Lounge Becomes The Largest Black-Owned Nightlife Chain

Hookah Lounge Franchise Owned by Famed Entrepreneur Dennis McKinley Becomes Largest Black-Owned Nightlife Chain in the United States; Also Becomes Largest Hookah Lounge Chain in United States

ATLANTA, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CRU Hemp Lounge, owned by Atlanta-based entrepreneur Dennis McKinley, has now become the largest black-owned nightlife chain and largest hookah lounge chain in the United States.

To date, they currently have four locations open in Atlanta, Georgia (in Lilburn, Edgewood, Peter Street and Midtown); Houston, Texas; and Charlotte, North Carolina. Throughout this summer, CRU plans on opening more locations in Atlanta (in Old National, Marietta, Alpharetta, and Morrow); Memphis, Tennessee; Austin and Dallas, Texas; Washington D.C.; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Birmingham, Alabama; Miami, Florida; Macon, Georgia; and Phoenix, Arizona.

"CRU Hemp Lounge, which was created over 10 years ago in Atlanta, Georgia, is a fast-casual hookah-hemp lounge offering unique hookah flavors, hemp oil extracts, small plates and specialty cocktails," says owner, Dennis McKinley. "We have grown exponentially over the past couple of years, and we are excited to be the largest hookah lounge in the United States."

By combining hookah with a CBD element in a casual dining, lounge atmosphere, the restaurant has become a celebrity hot spot and has developed the winning recipe for success.

"CRU Hemp Lounge isn't your standard bar or nightclub," he adds. "It is a lifestyle lounge that is catching the eye of not only the patrons but franchise developers alike."

Menu items at CRU include hookahs (such as: their HOUSE MIX, which includes mint, orange, peach, banana, watermelon, strawberry, cherry, coconut and vanilla, and CRU MIX, which includes white gummy bear, red gummy bear, kiwi, orange mint, mango, exotic berry, winter fresh mint and blueberry), hemp pre-rolls, hemp/CBD products, cocktails (including their CRU RITA, which includes Avion Tequila, agave, lime juice, with a salt rim, and CRU LEMONADE (which is spiked house lemonade infused with peach, strawberry or mango puree).

Food items include: traditional wings, burgers, quesadillas, crab mac and cheese, lollipop lamb chops, crab cakes and more.

PRESS Lamont Johnson

ART DEPT PR lamont@artdepartmentpr.com

Related Images

dennis-mckinley.jpeg Dennis McKinley CRU lounge owner Dennis McKinley

cru.jpeg CRU Logo

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cru-lounge-becomes-the-largest-black-owned-nightlife-chain-301306181.html

SOURCE CRU LOUNGE