Crown Highlights Completion Of 2020 Sustainability Goals And Sets Strategy For The Next Decade In New Report

YARDLEY, Pa., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) (Crown) ( www.crowncork.com) has issued an interim sustainability report to track its recent environmental, social and governance (ESG) accomplishments and offer insight into its future strategy. Entitled "Enduring Values, Continuous Progress," the report highlights the completion of the Company's first sustainability goals and its plan to raise the bar for future performance based on five pillars of action with the launch of its Twentyby 30 program. The Company's progress was achieved during a year of unprecedented demand for metal packaging and the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. The full report is available online at https://sustainability.crowncork.com.

"We have always been committed to excellence in environmental sustainability, investing in employees, supporting our communities and ensuring effective governance," said Dr. John M. Rost, Vice President, Global Sustainability and Regulatory Affairs at Crown. "This report celebrates the incredible strides we have made on our sustainability journey thus far and shares our bold vision to accelerate our progress over the next decade. We are proud to share our achievements and look forward to making a more profound impact across the supply chain by continuing to innovate our products, working with our customers to reduce their footprint and expanding industry partnerships to advance the Circular Economy."

Report highlights include:

The Company's 2020 Sustainability Goals were fulfilled - and surpassed - ahead of schedule. The targets, focused on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and decreasing energy consumption, were established in 2016 against a 2015 baseline and scheduled for completion by December 31, 2020 .

. Crown exceeded its goal of 30% renewable electricity by the end of 2020.

The mission and strategy behind Crown's Twentyby 30 program, a robust initiative that addresses topics of urgent global concern and reflect the priorities of its internal and external stakeholders.

With this interim report, Crown is reporting against the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Containers & Packaging standard for the first time. SASB standards are recognized as best-in-class, enabling businesses around the world to offer greater transparency and improve risk management.

Crown will issue its next formal sustainability report in early 2022 to fully detail its ESG achievements from fiscal years 2019, 2020 and 2021.

About Crown Holdings, Inc.

Crown Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products to consumer marketing companies, as well as transit and protective packaging products, equipment and services to a broad range of end markets. World headquarters are located in Yardley, Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.crowncork.com.

