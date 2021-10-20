Crown Castle Sets Carbon Neutral Goal By 2025

HOUSTON, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) - Get Crown Castle International Corp Report ("Crown Castle") announced today that it has set a goal to be carbon neutral by 2025 in Scope 1 and 2 emissions through a combination of continued investment in energy reduction initiatives, sourcing renewable energy, and, to a lesser extent, utilizing carbon credits or offsets.

"Our strategy is to provide profitable solutions to connect communities and people, and our carbon neutral goal furthers our commitment to deploy our strategy sustainably," stated Jay Brown, Crown Castle's Chief Executive Officer. "Our business model is inherently sustainable, as shared infrastructure solutions limit the proliferation of infrastructure and minimizes the use of natural resources. We are taking action to improve on our strong foundation, including proactive work to reduce our energy consumption and source renewable energy."

Crown Castle has one of the most expansive portfolios of communications infrastructure in the US. Its business model results in a significantly smaller environmental footprint and a low carbon intensity. Each of our shared infrastructure assets are designed to host multiple Crown Castle customers and support their operations, reducing the need for redundant infrastructure and the impact on the environment.

"We have made significant progress this year by including commitments to energy reduction initiatives and renewable energy in our credit facility and now by targeting a carbon-neutral future. While we work to accomplish our goal, we will continue to work alongside many of our customers and suppliers to report and reduce emissions across our entire value chain and align our goals with the Science-Based Target initiative," added Mr. Brown.

