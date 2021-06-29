Crown Capital Investments Acquires Ameriworld Enterprises, Inc.

ATLANTA, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Capital Investments, an Atlanta-based direct investment platform announces the acquisition of Ameriworld Enterprises, Inc., a distribution solutions company that provides order fulfillment and a suite of full package services for B2B, B2C, retailers own stores and e-commerce.

Ameriworld is a pioneer in the fulfillment business, serving customers in the US and Europe for over 15 years from its headquarters in Miami, Florida. The company provides a 99% pick/pack/ship accuracy rate and 90% of orders ship same day. E-commerce continues to experience double digit growth as consumer buying patterns shift. Ameriworld is positioned to capture growth, delivering fulfillment and brand building services to the market.

Crown Capital Investments (CCI) is a direct investment platform that acquires and optimizes tenured businesses typically in the industrials, infrastructure, value-added distribution, and specialty manufacturing sectors in the southeast.

Crown Capital's mission is to grow great businesses, thus creating thriving ecosystems that build community legacy. Through long-term collaborative partnerships, CCI provides the active support and resources to help businesses increase value and facilitate growth to reach their full potential using a proven, results-based approach.

CCI was founded by Christopher T. Graham, Esq. in 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

For more information, visit www.crown-inv.com.

