Crowell & Moring Launches State Attorneys General Blog

WASHINGTON, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowell & Moring has launched a new blog focused on the latest developments across the state attorneys general landscape. Titled the State Attorneys General Blog, the news source tracks and evaluates significant actions on a state-by-state basis to keep clients abreast of state attorneys general actions, including regulatory enforcement and litigation impacting businesses.

The blog will provide analysis on issues state attorneys general are targeting, including advertising, consumer protection, environmental, financial services, antitrust, and privacy. The blog also features an interactive state attorneys general election map, with key information about each AG and his or her office. Each state's summary lists its candidates for the 2020 election cycle and the map will be updated with the election's results. Crowell & Moring's State Attorneys General group will release information about the newly elected AG's following the election.

"The influence of state attorneys general has been growing steadily for years," said Clayton S. Friedman, head of the firm's State Attorneys General practice. "This blog addresses critical issues affecting clients and highlights the wide range of matters that surface as the state attorney general's role in consumer protection and other regulatory issues continue to increase. Our aim is to keep businesses informed and provide insight from experienced counsel who understand the dynamics of this specialized area and can advise on the enforcement, litigation, and regulatory aspects of AG matters." Friedman spent nearly a decade as an assistant attorney general for the State of Missouri. He was also the chief counsel and director of business regulation for the National Association of Attorneys General.

Crowell & Moring's State Attorneys General practice brings extensive experience handling some of the most high-stakes State Attorneys General enforcement matters. With many having served in senior positions in government offices - including Natalie Ludaway, the former chief deputy attorney general for the District of Columbia - the group understands the inner workings of state attorneys general offices first-hand and will provide unique insights into the latest developments in the AG space.

Visit the State Attorneys General Blog at https://www.stateagblog.com/.

About Crowell & Moring LLPCrowell & Moring LLP is an international law firm with approximately 550 lawyers representing clients in litigation and arbitration, regulatory, and transactional matters. The firm is internationally recognized for its representation of Fortune 500 companies in high-stakes litigation, as well as its ongoing commitment to pro bono service and diversity. The firm has offices in Washington, D.C., New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Orange County, London, Brussels, and Shanghai.

Media Contact: An PhamSenior Manager, Media, PR and Communications+1 202.508.8740Email: prteam@crowell.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crowell--moring-launches-state-attorneys-general-blog-301162063.html

SOURCE Crowell & Moring LLP